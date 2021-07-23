Logo
Clover Health Joins NCQA for New Quality Innovation Series

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE and WASHINGTON, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health ( CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, today announced its sponsorship of the 2021 Quality Innovation Series.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is bringing together leaders in healthcare to present the Quality Innovation Series once again. This virtual series will gather leaders who develop measures, write standards and help shape healthcare quality, in an effort to help move healthcare quality and equity forward through seminars, talks and panels. Sessions will include NCQA leadership, health plans, providers and others sharing best practices in healthcare. The Quality Innovation Series kicked off on June 17th and will continue with weekly live sessions through November 18th.

NCQA recently informed Clover it is one of a small number of plans identified by CMS’ Office of Minority Health as demonstrating high performance on a prototype of the Medicare Advantage Health Equity Summary Score (HESS), a newly developed measurement tool for identifying plans that do well at providing high-quality, equitable care to their beneficiaries, including groups who are disproportionately affected by social risk factors.

“At Clover, we believe that equitable access to consistent and high quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and accordingly seek innovative ways to make that access a reality for Medicare eligibles across the country,” said Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Clover Health. “We are excited to support NCQA’s Quality Innovation Series and to work alongside others who are as passionate as we are about combating disparities in the availability and quality of healthcare.”

With a goal to democratize access to high-quality, personalized care for Medicare eligibles and lessen health disparities, Clover leverages its clinical support technology, the Clover Assistant, in an effort to provide America’s seniors with highly affordable, benefit-rich, open network Medicare Advantage plans.

To learn more about Clover Health’s tech-driven approach to care delivery, visit NCQA’s Resource Center.

To register for the Quality Innovation Series, visit www.ncqa.org/qiseries.

About Clover
Clover Health ( CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by providing physicians with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
[email protected]

