Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

PR Newswire
WINDSOR, Va., July 23, 2021
WINDSOR, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) reports unaudited earnings of $3.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. These results increased approximately 183.30% from the $1.3 million, or $0.42 per share, earned during the second quarter of 2020. Net income through the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $5.7 million or $1.82 per share, which is a 140.11% increase from the $2.4 million or $0.76 per share, reported for 2020.
At June 30, 2021, select financial information and key highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 1.97%, compared to 0.96% in 2020.
- Return on average equity of 17.05%, compared to 7.94% in 2020.
- Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 20.12%, compared to 9.64% in 2020.
- Net interest margin was 3.20%, reduced from 3.47% in the prior year.
- Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.28% from 0.45% at June 30, 2020.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Net loans decreased $21.1 million, or 7.56%, as compared to December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by many small businesses using excess cash from continued stimulus programs to pay down their credit lines. The Company had approximately $14.2 million in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. Deposit balances have increased by $46.8 million to $500.1 million as of June 30, 2021 from $453.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $21.9 million and make up approximately 34.31% of total deposits. The influx of customer stimulus payments, PPP loan funds and seasonal municipality deposits all contributed to this increase in deposits. Management has focused on minimizing cash held in federal funds by deploying excess into high quality investments when prudent and to offset tepid loan growth being seen throughout our market.
Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.
"As previously disclosed we completed the sale of other real estate owned that resulted in a net, pre-tax gain of $3.1 million during the second quarter. This one-time gain provides a boost to our already strong capital position and will help to further our strategy of investing for growth, to include the acquisition of other non-interest income business lines. We remain keenly focused on creating value for our shareholders via increased profitability and returning capital through increasing common dividends. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to serve our customers with an emphasis on improving efficiency and expanding product offerings" stated Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Results of Operations
Net interest income decreased less than 1.00% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The inflation of our balance sheet due to stimulus funds for consumers, businesses and municipalities coupled with the downward pressure on loan rates has caused much of the reduction in net interest margin. While we still have a small percentage of deposits that will reprice downward over the next twelve months, our cost of funds will not be reduced at the same pace as the previous twelve months going forward.
Non-interest income through the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $8.0 million and was increased by 87.20% over the same period in the prior year due primarily to the gain from unwinding the interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter. In April 2021, the Company closed on the sale of other real estate owned that had been held for an extended period of time. The gross sales proceeds totaled $3.6 million and the property had a cost basis of $525 thousand, resulting in a net, pre-tax gain of $3.1 million.
Non-interest expense increased 1.49% through the first quarter of 2021 compared to same period in 2020. Management continues to balance investing in growth and new markets with prudent expense control.
No provision for loan losses was added during the second quarter of 2021. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. Our allowance for loan losses was 2.32% of gross loans as of June 30, 2021, including loans originated through the PPP, and 2.45% of gross loans excluding loans originated through the PPP (1).
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned decreased from $844 thousand at December 31, 2020 to $277 thousand at June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the sale of the other real estate owned previously discussed. There were no additions to nonaccrual loans during the quarter.
Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of June 30, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $374 thousand, or 0.14% of total gross loans. This compared to $467 thousand or 0.13% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2020.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.
Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.
The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
Assets
(Unaudited)
Total cash & cash equivalents
$ 29,395
$ 28,557
Available-for-sale securities
263,465
203,766
Non-marketable equity securities
5,821
6,279
Loans held for investment
263,700
285,009
Allowance for loan losses
(6,118)
(6,347)
Loans held for investment, net
257,582
278,662
Premises and equipment, net
6,193
6,277
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
10,070
10,250
Other real estate owned
147
672
Bank-owned life insurance
11,527
11,378
Other assets
6,772
6,077
Total assets
$ 590,972
$ 551,918
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 171,574
$ 149,637
Interest-bearing deposits
328,496
303,586
Total deposits
500,070
453,223
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
10,000
Capital notes
8,500
8,500
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6,922
6,637
Other liabilities
5,857
6,912
Total liabilities
521,349
485,272
Common stock
391
389
Capital surplus
3,541
3,357
Retained earnings
58,980
54,103
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,315
6,341
Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity
67,227
64,190
Noncontrolling interest
2,396
2,456
Total stockholders' equity
69,623
66,646
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 590,972
$ 551,918
Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans held for investment
$ 2,907
$ 3,494
$ 6,194
$ 6,871
Interest on available-for-sale securities
1,215
955
2,306
1,946
Interest on federal funds sold
3
2
9
78
Other interest income
7
64
15
68
Total interest and dividend income
4,132
4,515
8,524
8,963
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
329
436
660
1,030
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
3
12
30
72
Interest on capital notes
70
49
136
98
Interest on repurchase agreements
9
8
21
17
Total interest expense
411
505
847
1,217
Net interest income
3,721
4,010
7,677
7,746
Provision for loan losses
-
526
-
651
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,721
3,484
7,677
7,095
Noninterest income
Service charges and other fee income
105
101
217
236
Income from automated teller machines and interchange
181
142
341
270
Insurance commissions
1,344
1,307
2,935
2,965
Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities
2
259
275
352
Gain on interest rate swap
-
-
423
-
Income on bank owned life insurance
75
74
149
150
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
3,110
-
3,110
-
Other income
360
266
555
303
Total noninterest income
5,177
2,149
8,005
4,276
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,579
2,420
5,143
4,982
Occupancy and equipment
457
481
972
997
Bank franchise and other taxes
155
162
340
346
Advertising and marketing
97
84
202
205
Data processing
391
376
755
774
Other noninterest expense
617
530
1,197
1,179
Total non-interest expense
4,296
4,053
8,609
8,483
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
4,602
1,580
7,073
2,888
Income tax expense
812
184
1,195
340
Net income
3,790
1,396
5,878
2,548
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
73
84
197
182
Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
$ 3,717
$ 1,312
$ 5,681
$ 2,366
Financial Highlights
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
At or For the Three Months Ended,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)
Basic net income
$ 1.19
$ 0.63
$ 0.57
$ 0.41
$ 0.42
Book value at end of period
$ 21.51
$ 19.77
$ 20.65
$ 19.92
$ 18.94
Tangible book value at end of period
$ 18.29
$ 16.52
$ 17.35
$ 16.60
$ 15.59
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,121,308
3,116,938
3,104,776
3,104,004
3,102,617
Dividends per share
$ 0.13
$ 0.13
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
Shares outstanding at period end
3,125,678
3,125,678
3,108,462
3,106,809
3,106,809
Selected Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.97%
1.38%
1.05%
0.96%
0.96%
Return on average stockholders' equity
17.05%
12.14%
8.70%
7.90%
7.94%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
20.12%
14.41%
10.45%
9.54%
9.64%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)
3.20%
3.22%
3.53%
3.37%
3.47%
Cost of deposits
0.28%
0.35%
0.38%
0.39%
0.45%
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)
58.18%
41.69%
44.17%
37.23%
34.89%
Efficiency ratio (4)
48.28%
63.58%
69.09%
69.63%
70.52%
Balance Sheet Ratios
Loans to deposits
51.51%
53.78%
61.29%
65.03%
67.11%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
11.57%
10.91%
11.92%
11.74%
11.47%
Nonperforming loans to period-end loans
0.14%
0.10%
0.13%
0.10%
0.07%
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans
2.32%
2.32%
2.23%
2.20%
2.11%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.04%
0.04%
0.09%
0.09%
0.11%
(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.
(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income
(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-second-quarter-and-year-to-date-earnings-301340367.html
SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
Please Login to leave a comment