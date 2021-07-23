Uber Freight to Acquire Shipping Logistics Company Transplace for $2.25 Billion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Uber Freight to Acquire Shipping Logistics Company Transplace for $2.25 Billion

Parent company Uber hopes to accelerate path to profitability

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jul 23, 2021

Summary

  • Uber Freight to acquire Transplace from TPG Capital.
  • Deal valued at $2.25 billion between cash and stock.
  • Uber hopes freight division will break even by 2022.
Article's Main Image

Uber Freight, under parent company Uber Technologies Inc. (

UBER, Financial), has announced a definitive agreement to acquire shipping logistics company Transplace in a deal that is valued at $2.25 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Transplace will be acquired from current owner TPG Capital, a private equity platform of asset firm TPG. The payment consists of up to $750 million in common stock of Uber with the remaining balance paid in cash.

Uber’s press release claims the agreement comes during a transition that is occurring throughout the transportation industry where shippers are looking for new solutions to keep their goods moving around the globe. The acquisition is set to combine two key technologies that will help maintain capacity constraints and escalating transportation costs.

“This is an opportunity to bring together complementary best-in-class technology solutions and operational excellence from two premier companies to create an industry-first shipper-to-carrier platform that will transform shippers’ entire supply chains, delivering operational resilience and reducing costs at a time when it matters most,” Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, said.

Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace, continued to say, “All in all, we expect to significantly reduce shipper and carrier empty miles to the benefit of highway and road infrastructures and the environment.”

On July 23, Uber’s stock was down 0.38% at $47.39 per share with a market cap of $88.64 billion. The stock peaked in February of this year as pandemic restrictions eased throughout the U.S., but has tapered off after additional losses were reported for its mobility division in the first quarter.

1418616281610964992.png

Despite lackluster mobility numbers, Uber has seen strong growth by its delivery and freight units. The acquisition of Transplace is expected to help the freight division on its path toward profitability according to the press release. Uber expects the division will break even on an adjusted Ebitda basis by 2022.

GuruFocus gives Uber a financial strength score of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 1 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for new long-term debt, declining revenue per share, a low Piotroski F-Score and an Altman Z-Score of 1.64 placing the company just inside the distress column. Profitability has been a struggle for the company over the last several years as margins remain in the negative and debt increases.

1418638539767271424.png

Top gurus invested in Uber include Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio).

1418638837273448448.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment