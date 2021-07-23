Uber Freight to Acquire Shipping Logistics Company Transplace for $2.25 Billion

Uber Freight, under parent company Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial), has announced a definitive agreement to acquire shipping logistics company Transplace in a deal that is valued at $2.25 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Transplace will be acquired from current owner TPG Capital, a private equity platform of asset firm TPG. The payment consists of up to $750 million in common stock of Uber with the remaining balance paid in cash.

Uber’s press release claims the agreement comes during a transition that is occurring throughout the transportation industry where shippers are looking for new solutions to keep their goods moving around the globe. The acquisition is set to combine two key technologies that will help maintain capacity constraints and escalating transportation costs.

“This is an opportunity to bring together complementary best-in-class technology solutions and operational excellence from two premier companies to create an industry-first shipper-to-carrier platform that will transform shippers’ entire supply chains, delivering operational resilience and reducing costs at a time when it matters most,” Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, said.

Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace, continued to say, “All in all, we expect to significantly reduce shipper and carrier empty miles to the benefit of highway and road infrastructures and the environment.”

On July 23, Uber’s stock was down 0.38% at $47.39 per share with a market cap of $88.64 billion. The stock peaked in February of this year as pandemic restrictions eased throughout the U.S., but has tapered off after additional losses were reported for its mobility division in the first quarter.

Despite lackluster mobility numbers, Uber has seen strong growth by its delivery and freight units. The acquisition of Transplace is expected to help the freight division on its path toward profitability according to the press release. Uber expects the division will break even on an adjusted Ebitda basis by 2022.

GuruFocus gives Uber a financial strength score of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 1 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for new long-term debt, declining revenue per share, a low Piotroski F-Score and an Altman Z-Score of 1.64 placing the company just inside the distress column. Profitability has been a struggle for the company over the last several years as margins remain in the negative and debt increases.

Top gurus invested in Uber include Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio).