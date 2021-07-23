Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chevron Corp, BHP Group

New Purchases: AFRM, AMTI,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,100,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.39% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 60,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 174,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% Facebook Inc (FB) - 170,000 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 152,000 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 24.39%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.05%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 3,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 25%. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.