Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chevron Corp, BHP Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chevron Corp, BHP Group, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+heights+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,100,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.39%
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 60,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 174,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 170,000 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 152,000 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $58.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 24.39%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.05%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 3,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 25%. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 28.57%. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



