Harvest Management Llc Buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells , RealPage Inc,

New Purchases: NUAN, PFPT, CLDR, WBT, AON, GRA, INFO, CNST, ATC, KNL, FOE, KIN, LDL, HOME, AAPL, BHVN, XEC, STE, LUMN, FSII,

NUAN, PFPT, CLDR, WBT, AON, GRA, INFO, CNST, ATC, KNL, FOE, KIN, LDL, HOME, AAPL, BHVN, XEC, STE, LUMN, FSII, Added Positions: MXIM, KSU, ALXN, WORK, COHR, TLND, MNR, TMO,

MXIM, KSU, ALXN, WORK, COHR, TLND, MNR, TMO, Reduced Positions: WLTW, AJRD, WCC, LASR, ICLR, XLNX, OMCL,

WLTW, AJRD, WCC, LASR, ICLR, XLNX, OMCL, Sold Out: VAR, RP, IPHI, GWPH, EGOV, FLIR, CLGX, FPRX, MIK, GLUU, GNMK, NAV, WIFI, ZTS, PS, CTB, CMD, AEGN, SPY, CHNG, PRAH, LITE, MS, BPFH, IIVI, MSGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harvest Management Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 264,324 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 346.81% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 82,200 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.96% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 317,900 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.04% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 44,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.00% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 50,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 34,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 127,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $232.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 346.81%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.1%. The holding were 264,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 82,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 41.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 317,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $258.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.