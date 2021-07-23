Logo
Harvest Management Llc Buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells , RealPage Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Harvest Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Proofpoint Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harvest Management Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 264,324 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 346.81%
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 82,200 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.96%
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 317,900 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.04%
  4. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 44,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.00%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 50,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 34,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 127,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $232.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 346.81%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.1%. The holding were 264,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $182.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 82,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 41.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 317,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $258.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.



