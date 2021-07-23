Dividend Asset Capital, Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Toro Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, TJX Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: ATVI, SWK, AI, VEU, MINT, GDXJ, GDX, FDM, EWX, DLS, DFEB, DEM, OGN, DCBO, NDLS, AXXA, HYI, NHF, EVV, OHI, DANOY, GOLD,
- Added Positions: TIP, TTC, ADI, BLK, TAK, CMCSA, SPGI, TGT, SYK, NEE, VTWO, CSX, CAT, IFF, BEPC, MMM, ORCL, CNQ, CMI, UNH, GWW, WM, WSM, CSVI, ABC, VSS, NOC, VO, ENB, CMS, MO,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, XLNX, TJX, NKE, SHW, MCD, ROP, LHX, ECL, COST, WMT, V, CHD, MDT, ROST, TXN, BDX, FDS, CB, THG, VFC, AMP, CASY, RTX, CNI, ELS, HRL, NVO, UNP, WMB, ADP, HAS, IBM, STE, HEI.A, EPD, JPM, VV, LOW, PH, CTAS, LMT, UPS, MMP, MKC, AIZ, AAPL, ET, T, CINF, JNJ, NSRGY, PG, BR, MUB, CHE, ITW, SMG, MPLX, NEP, SCHO, VTV, PAA, QCOM, SEIC, SXI, TRP, PRG, KMI, WES, PSXP, BSV, AMGN, BMY, GEL, GOOGL, HEP, HD, PEP, SNA, SU, MA, TCEHY, ABBV, HESM, FLRN, NEAR, AXP, AMT, BAC, BBY, CRL, CL, ED, DTE, D, DUK, EXC, GPN, HEI, HP, HON, MS, NSC, NVS, PFE, RIO, RHHBY, ROK, SWKS, TROW, TSM, GL, NS, DIS, CQP, AVGO, DG, NGL, DKL, ENBL, PYPL, KHC, ATH, ETRN, KTB, CNXC, AAN, AGGY, SHY, TOTL,
- Sold Out: SUB, BIV, CAH, LRCX, FV, CHI, TOELY, WFCPN.PFD, RFPA.PFD, CDW, SEDG, STPK, UBS, HYG, PFF, SPTM, VTIP, VAR, PLD, TTDKY, SONY, STX, PHM, PNFP, PKG, NICE, ICE, INFY, EXP, DECK, AMAT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,209 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 359,759 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 701,654 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 99,729 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 36,562 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Docebo Inc (DCBO)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.89 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 559.98%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Toro Co (TTC)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Toro Co by 554.19%. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 143.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 303.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 268.97%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $457.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.
