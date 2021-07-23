Logo
Dividend Asset Capital, Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Toro Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, TJX Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ridgeland, SC, based Investment company Dividend Asset Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Toro Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells Xilinx Inc, TJX Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, McDonald's Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dividend Asset Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dividend Asset Capital, Llc owns 441 stocks with a total value of $470 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dividend+asset+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,209 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
  2. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 359,759 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 701,654 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 99,729 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 36,562 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Docebo Inc (DCBO)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.89 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 559.98%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Toro Co (TTC)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Toro Co by 554.19%. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 143.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 303.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 268.97%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $457.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Dividend Asset Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DIVIDEND ASSET CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
