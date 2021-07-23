Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Travel+Leisure Co, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: IBRX, TNL, XLE, Y, XLF, GOOGL, COP, SIVB, VTNR, GF, IWR, DB, ETN, M, MFG,

IBRX, TNL, XLE, Y, XLF, GOOGL, COP, SIVB, VTNR, GF, IWR, DB, ETN, M, MFG, Added Positions: CWI, DOC, C, BAC, QCOM, DD, KDP, XBI, KMI, CMCSA, VZ, AAPL, MTG, BP, AINV, AMGN, BA, FDX, FB, INTC, WMT, VOD, CSCO, CRM, OHI, WFC, GOOG, PFE, T, FCX, CX, WBA, DIS, DKNG, BTI, RFI, NWL, STZ, RSP, AMZN,

CWI, DOC, C, BAC, QCOM, DD, KDP, XBI, KMI, CMCSA, VZ, AAPL, MTG, BP, AINV, AMGN, BA, FDX, FB, INTC, WMT, VOD, CSCO, CRM, OHI, WFC, GOOG, PFE, T, FCX, CX, WBA, DIS, DKNG, BTI, RFI, NWL, STZ, RSP, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SIBN, JPM, GE, ALLY, IRL, NLY, BXMT, XLU, OI, VVR, AEF, CEE, JPC, BHF, VTRS, EWG, VHT, EVF, IGR, NVDA, SYF, PYPL, PLTR, MDT,

SIBN, JPM, GE, ALLY, IRL, NLY, BXMT, XLU, OI, VVR, AEF, CEE, JPC, BHF, VTRS, EWG, VHT, EVF, IGR, NVDA, SYF, PYPL, PLTR, MDT, Sold Out: IAU, WD5A,

San Leandro, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Physicians Realty Trust, Citigroup Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Travel+Leisure Co, JPMorgan Chase, The New Ireland Fund Inc, ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MERIDIAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,363 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 108,729 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 326,062 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,960 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,548 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 96,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $652.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2662.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 97 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 576.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 84,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 58.38%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 64.33%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.