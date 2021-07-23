Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, RH, Sells Insulet Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cintas Corp

New Purchases: GNRC, DECK, BWA, CRL, 4LRA, AJG, TRP, BC, CHE, RBLX, OKE, BNL, CDNS, VICR, SUB, ENPH, AVLR, TECH, AFRM, MDLZ, VTV, GTYH, AROC, STKL,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, RH, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Abbott Laboratories, sells Insulet Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cintas Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 221 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 244,018 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,531 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,260 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 90,753 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 180,365 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $447.830500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 56,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 48,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 317,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $395.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 39,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 81,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 59,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 3324.58%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 94,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in RH by 1709.76%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $686.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 29,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 701.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 171,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 1366.56%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $153.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 119,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 115.03%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1625.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 14,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 75.37%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12.