Jag Capital Management, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, RH, Sells Insulet Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cintas Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jag Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, RH, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Abbott Laboratories, sells Insulet Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cintas Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jag Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Jag Capital Management, Llc owns 221 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jag+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 244,018 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,531 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,260 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 90,753 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 180,365 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $447.830500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 56,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 48,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 317,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $395.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 39,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 81,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Jag Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $142.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 59,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 3324.58%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 94,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RH (RH)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in RH by 1709.76%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $686.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 29,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 701.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 171,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 1366.56%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $153.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 119,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 115.03%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1625.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 14,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Jag Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 75.37%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $636.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.

Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Jag Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
