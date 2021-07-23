Logo
Community Financial Services Group, LLC Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport, VT, based Investment company Community Financial Services Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Financial Services Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Community Financial Services Group, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Financial Services Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+financial+services+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Financial Services Group, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 648,917 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,633 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,526 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,595 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,342 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Union Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 273.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 120,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 219.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $228.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 31,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 119.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 51,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3658.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Financial Services Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Community Financial Services Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Financial Services Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Financial Services Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Financial Services Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
