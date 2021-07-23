Community Financial Services Group, LLC Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

New Purchases: CRBN, MCD, UNB, ICLN, AMGN,

Newport, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Financial Services Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Community Financial Services Group, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 648,917 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,633 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,526 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,595 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,342 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Union Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 273.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 120,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 219.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $228.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 31,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 119.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 51,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3658.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-06-30.