Community Financial Services Group, LLC Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: CRBN, MCD, UNB, ICLN, AMGN,
- Added Positions: TD, HON, SBUX, IGSB, AMZN, VIG, V, DGRO, VDC, PFE, VZ, FB, MDT, FTS, KO, JNJ, EL, NKE, ADSK, WHR, ORCL, VEA, DGS, XLV, SAP, PEP, ABT, JPM, GPC, ADBE, ABBV, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, RDS.B, GSK, VOT, DSI, DVY, MSFT, SCHW, GOOG, AAPL, VTR, SPY, INTC, ARKW, SYF, WU, EWBC, GLW, IJT, XBI, QQQ, PYPL, VGIT, ALGN, VO, WMT, FSLR, DUK, BAX, T, VTV,
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 648,917 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,633 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,526 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,595 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,342 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $243.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $168.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Union Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $247.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 273.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 120,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 219.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $228.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 31,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 119.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 51,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 192.31%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3658.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-06-30.
