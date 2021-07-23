Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel owns 84 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lederer+%26+associates+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,996 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,066 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,502 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,599 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 4,433 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.266100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Sold Out: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Sold Out: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL. Also check out:

1. LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider