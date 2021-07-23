Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF

Added Positions: SCHP, AMZN, SCHO, UNH, AAPL, PEP, MSFT, CMCSA, GOOGL, MLM, BLL, CB, FB, V, ANTM, SPGI, INTC, PYPL, DIS, FISV, NVDA, NKE, COST, SYK, CTSH, D, TRV, GS, VZ, HD, MSGS, MRK,

Investment company Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel owns 84 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LEDERER & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lederer+%26+associates+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,996 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,066 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,502 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,599 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 4,433 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.266100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23.