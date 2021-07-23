Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF

- Added Positions: SCHP, AMZN, SCHO, UNH, AAPL, PEP, MSFT, CMCSA, GOOGL, MLM, BLL, CB, FB, V, ANTM, SPGI, INTC, PYPL, DIS, FISV, NVDA, NKE, COST, SYK, CTSH, D, TRV, GS, VZ, HD, MSGS, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, SCHR, SCHZ, BLK, BMY, AMT, ADP, MCD, JNJ, T, GOOG, FLT, WM, AMGN, CSCO, RTX, PLD, CLX, WBA, LMT, SBUX, DLR, KO, CCI, SCHH, EQIX, PSA, SBAC, AVB, EQR, SCHD,
- Sold Out: VRTX, NSC, SDY, REZ, GIS, SCHA, PHO, ATO, SCHX, CAT, UNP, EPD, PFE, MMM, LLY, BDX, TGT, PII, LIN, YUM, XOM, DRI, SNOW, VCSH, HHC, ULTA, YUMC, DAL, JHG, DOW, AYI, PD, BIGC, RCL, DD, RL, BA, NPSNY, HA, CVS, SLB, CTVA, FLR, CL, F, GDX, GE, HPE, CPRI, HSBC, VIAC, PSMT, RGR, SWBI, CLS, BKD, BB, AIG, CLB, ARNC, MFGP, HWM, AA, IGT, VTRS, LQDT, PCG, XPER,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,996 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,066 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,502 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,599 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 4,433 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.55%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.266100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.Sold Out: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23.
