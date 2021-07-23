Model Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Ultra Gold, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF,

New Purchases: SPTS, UGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Ultra Gold, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, , SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Model Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Model Capital Management LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 11,930,856 shares, 98.76% of the total portfolio. New Position ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) - 68,055 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 4,125 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.6% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Model Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.76%. The holding were 11,930,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Model Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Gold. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $67, with an estimated average price of $60.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 68,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88.