Model Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, ProShares Ultra Gold, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF,

These are the top 5 holdings of Model Capital Management LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 11,930,856 shares, 98.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL) - 68,055 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 4,125 shares, 0.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.6%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Model Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.76%. The holding were 11,930,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Gold (UGL)
Model Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Gold. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $67, with an estimated average price of $60.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 68,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.Sold Out: (ITE)
Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.03 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Model Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88.
