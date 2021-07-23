Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, eBay Inc

New Purchases: SCHP, MDYV, EFV, VEU, ABT, MO, ADM, IFF, IVR, CASY, PRF, IVE, K, OGN, RBLX, UNVR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, eBay Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 107,624 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,747 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 149,368 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,500 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 185,471 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 90,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.333000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $148.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 134,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 88,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 320.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 660.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $8.39.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39.