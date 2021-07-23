Logo
Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, eBay Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, eBay Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+horse+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 107,624 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 136,747 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 149,368 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,500 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 185,471 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 90,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.333000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $148.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 134,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 88,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 320.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 660.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $8.39.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC.

