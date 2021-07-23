Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Eq

New Purchases: SPDW, XSOE, XLRE, SRLN,

Investment company Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 422,181 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 516,957 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.69% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 79,235 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% (ITE) - 288,316 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 176,624 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 212,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 165,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 82,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.934500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 72,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 516,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.15 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $125.28 and $136.1, with an estimated average price of $131.98.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.