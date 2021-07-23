Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys Farmer Bros Co, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, Sells Accel Entertainment Inc, The Joint Corp, Upland Software Inc

- New Purchases: FARM, CURI, CURI, VSEC, LINC, INSE, IDYA, ACU, MTB0, DSPG, OSPN, AVNW, CVGI, VERB, ELOX,
- Added Positions: UTI, BLFS, CELH, ITI, LUNA, BWB, REED, SAMG, SONM,
- Reduced Positions: JYNT, ATEC, ALDX, VCEL, ONEW, SHYF, UFPT, DLTH, PLYM, ALTG,
- Sold Out: ACEL, UPLD, GMRE, KPTI, SLGG, INTZ, DMTK, KLR, OSS, IWC, MESA, AXTI, STRO, RNGR, AKTS, TISI, SNDX, ORN, HEAR, HYRE, CCB, AMSC, SRAX, LIVX, NBN, BEEM, CDXC, DHX, MVBF, DZSI, SGC, PFSW, JRSH, INVE, SMTX, GDP, MEIP, NBEV, MYFW, MBII, RDHL, IIN, SHSP, ETON, HGBL, BMRA, GAIA, VERI, RDVT, PCYG, LMB, LMNR, RLGT, SANW, LIQT, PXLW, SMSI, ASPU, VAPO, OPNT,
- Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) - 38,363 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 20,082 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
- Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 31,055 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 52,569 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
- Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 26,051 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 38,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 33,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.892400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 54,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $0.43 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.61. The stock is now traded at around $0.428363. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reed's Inc (REED)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Reed's Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.860250. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.39.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.Sold Out: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44.Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.7.Sold Out: Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Super League Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $7.13, with an estimated average price of $5.38.Sold Out: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Intrusion Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63.
