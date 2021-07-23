Logo
Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys Farmer Bros Co, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, Sells Accel Entertainment Inc, The Joint Corp, Upland Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Farmer Bros Co, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, VSE Corp, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, sells Accel Entertainment Inc, The Joint Corp, Upland Software Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.
  1. Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) - 38,363 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  2. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 20,082 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
  3. Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 31,055 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 52,569 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
  5. Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 26,051 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
New Purchase: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 38,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 33,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.892400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 54,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $0.43 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.61. The stock is now traded at around $0.428363. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reed's Inc (REED)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Reed's Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.860250. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.39.

Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Sold Out: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.11 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Sold Out: Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Super League Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $7.13, with an estimated average price of $5.38.

Sold Out: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Intrusion Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
insider