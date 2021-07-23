Sicart Associates LLC Buys Campbell Soup Co, Guardant Health Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD

- New Purchases: CPB, GH, PLTR, DNMR, AI, SQQQ, COST, EPD, LQD, SILJ, TTI,
- Added Positions: MRK, PFE, KO, KHC, VTIP, INTC, T, GLD, WBA, SYY, BIL, SLB, SKM, HL, CCJ, PSLV, GDX, KTOS, KBR, KOR, KOR, ROK,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, CARS, ALB, GLW, FDX, WFC, NTR, LVS, TRIP, FNV, PAAS, WYNN, WPM, MDT, MAXR, IIIN, CDE,
- Sold Out: VXX,
For the details of Sicart Associates LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sicart+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sicart Associates LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 234,655 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 69,359 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 368,199 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 451,450 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 288,324 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 153,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.839000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.831900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.122000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 85.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 133,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 277,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 178,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 451,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sicart Associates LLC. Also check out:
1. Sicart Associates LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sicart Associates LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sicart Associates LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sicart Associates LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment