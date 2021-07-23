Logo
Sicart Associates LLC Buys Campbell Soup Co, Guardant Health Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sicart Associates LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Campbell Soup Co, Guardant Health Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sicart Associates LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sicart Associates LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sicart Associates LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sicart+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sicart Associates LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 234,655 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 69,359 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  3. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 368,199 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  4. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 451,450 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 288,324 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 153,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.839000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.831900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

Sicart Associates LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.122000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 85.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 133,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 277,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 74.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 178,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 451,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Sicart Associates LLC added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Sicart Associates LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sicart Associates LLC. Also check out:

1. Sicart Associates LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sicart Associates LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sicart Associates LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sicart Associates LLC keeps buying
