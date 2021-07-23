Successful Portfolios LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

- New Purchases: IXG, EOG, IYE, LLY, RDS.B, SHOP, FCX, ISRG, MQY, VOO, ANTM,
- Added Positions: IGSB, IUSB, SCHX, VTIP, GOVT, SPLK, EFV, SBUX, SHYG, FLRN, LUV, BABA, SCHO, DIS, VXUS, VZ, WMT, ADBE, KMB, F, GOOGL, PYPL, VT, AMGN, IJR, CVS, MDT, NEE, CMG, MU, SWKS, PAYX, AOD, ALB, DS, VLUE, TIP, PH, BKD, ESGE, JPM, FB, INTU, T, C, O, COST, DHR, SCHD, NLY, SNAP, SHM, MO, BTG,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IVV, VMBS, IXN, VTI, EFG, DAL, MCD, USMV, SCHB, ENB, SCHF, MTUM, SCHZ, SCHE, RDS.A, NEAR, GPC, TLT, AMAT, IGIB, ESGU, AGG, GLD, WFC, PBCT, D, BA, WBA, UNH, SIRI, WRK, RSG, NKE, EXPD, EQR,
- Sold Out: IHI, BAX, WY, MYF,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,938 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 130,712 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 54,876 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,976 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,720 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1625.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 83.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.839600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.781800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.333000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.
Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.
Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.
Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $14.15.
