Successful Portfolios LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Successful Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q2, Successful Portfolios LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,938 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 130,712 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 54,876 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,976 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,720 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1625.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 83.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 41,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.839600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.781800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.333000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Successful Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $14.15.