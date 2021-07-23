Trust Investment Advisors Buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Roku Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Stellantis NV

New Purchases: NLOK, VMC, ROKU, FEYE, STLA,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Roku Inc, FireEye Inc, Stellantis NV, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Trust Investment Advisors owns 81 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,758 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,041 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,026 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 37,779 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,632 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 44,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.