Trust Investment Advisors Buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Roku Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Stellantis NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Trust Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Roku Inc, FireEye Inc, Stellantis NV, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Trust Investment Advisors owns 81 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Investment Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Investment Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,758 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,041 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 19,026 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 37,779 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,632 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 44,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $177.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Investment Advisors. Also check out:

1. Trust Investment Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Investment Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Investment Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Investment Advisors keeps buying
