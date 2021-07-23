UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sc

- New Purchases: XSOE, IXG, ICSH, IDEV, IBM, ARKG, ITE, CPRT, LLY, SPGI, VTR, KMI, ARKK,
- Added Positions: ESGU, EFV, SPLG, IXUS, XLE, VLUE, EFG, SCHD, SCHA, NVDA, IEFA, IEMG, IXN, STIP, MTUM, AMZN, ESGE, TSLA, IHI, SUB, MGC, PYPL, T, IJH, DIS, VGT, MUB, IJR, IGSB, BND, NEAR, TDY, BOND, IVE, WPC, VZ, GOOG, CODX, HD, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: FTEC, USMV, SCHX, USIG, EFAV, EEMV, FREL, RWO, DGRO, BRK.B, IJS, AGG, LULU, SCHV, SCZ, SIL, VOO, IWC, FB, MA, PFE, GOOGL, COP, SCHE, DAL, SBUX, SLYV, TIP, VB,
- Sold Out: CTRE, TXN, VRTX, ALC, VMBS,
For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UMA Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 131,326 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 206,555 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 266,514 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 196,105 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 329,200 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 160,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 47,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 52,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.333000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 185,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 78,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 54,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 305.09%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 546.70%. The purchase prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.
