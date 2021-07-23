Logo
UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company UMA Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CareTrust REIT Inc, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UMA Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, UMA Financial Services, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UMA Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 131,326 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 206,555 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 266,514 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 196,105 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 329,200 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 160,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 47,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 52,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.333000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 185,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 78,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 54,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 305.09%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 546.70%. The purchase prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of UMA Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

