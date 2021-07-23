Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys Nestle SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Roche Holding AG, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys Nestle SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Roche Holding AG, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bristol John W & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Nestle SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Roche Holding AG, Workday Inc, The Chemours Co, sells Canadian Natural Resources, International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Sanofi SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristol John W & Co Inc . As of 2021Q2, Bristol John W & Co Inc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristol+john+w+%26+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,049,810 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,011 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 525,755 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 604,903 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 494,114 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 812,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.707500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,119,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.928000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 852,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $241.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 385,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC . Also check out:

1. BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider