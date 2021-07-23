Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys Nestle SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Roche Holding AG, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: NSRGY, IFNNY, RHHBY, CC,

NSRGY, IFNNY, RHHBY, CC, Added Positions: WDAY, GOOGL, PHG,

WDAY, GOOGL, PHG, Reduced Positions: CNQ, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, IBM, UNH, ADBE, COST, TJX, WAT, YUM, PEP, COP, SNY, DAL,

CNQ, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, IBM, UNH, ADBE, COST, TJX, WAT, YUM, PEP, COP, SNY, DAL, Sold Out: GE, CNI, VZ,

Investment company Bristol John W & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Nestle SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Roche Holding AG, Workday Inc, The Chemours Co, sells Canadian Natural Resources, International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Sanofi SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristol John W & Co Inc . As of 2021Q2, Bristol John W & Co Inc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,049,810 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,011 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Facebook Inc (FB) - 525,755 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 604,903 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 494,114 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 812,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.707500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,119,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.928000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 852,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $241.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 385,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.