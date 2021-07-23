Bristol John W & Co Inc Buys Nestle SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Roche Holding AG, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: NSRGY, IFNNY, RHHBY, CC,
- Added Positions: WDAY, GOOGL, PHG,
- Reduced Positions: CNQ, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, IBM, UNH, ADBE, COST, TJX, WAT, YUM, PEP, COP, SNY, DAL,
- Sold Out: GE, CNI, VZ,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,049,810 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,011 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 525,755 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 604,903 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 494,114 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $125.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 812,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)
Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.707500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,119,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.928000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 852,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)
Bristol John W & Co Inc initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Bristol John W & Co Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $241.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 385,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Bristol John W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.
