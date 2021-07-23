Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Boeing Co

New Purchases: NUSC, ESML, COST, WMT,

Added Positions: BND, STIP, VCSH, VOOV, VTWO, SBUX, IWB, AGG, IWF, TIP,

Reduced Positions: SHY, SPY, VIOO, VOOG, VEA, VWO, IVW, IWO, EEM, IJK, EFA, IVE, IJJ, SCHX, AMZN, XOM,

Sold Out: BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 149,915 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 223,813 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 368,035 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 147,246 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 46,838 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stordahl Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.