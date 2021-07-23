LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VLU, IDEV,
- Added Positions: STIP, VRP, ISTB, SHYG, IVV, IVE, IEMG, VIG, VWO, EFAV, IVW, IEFA, VSS, VEA, VB, VV, IWB, DGRO, IWD, IJS, EEM, SPY, IJT,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, IJH, VO, IJJ, IJK, AMZN, IJR, USCI, AAPL, VOT, MGK, PDBC, RSP, IWF, EFA, VTV, SJNK, IWN,
- Sold Out: VTEB, FHLC, BSV, AGG,
For the details of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lws+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,296 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 158,520 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 107,874 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 195,548 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 227,097 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.47%
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.15 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $144.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.068000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 57,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 158,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 272,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 227,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 141,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 76,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment