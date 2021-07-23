LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: VLU, IDEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,296 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 158,520 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 107,874 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 195,548 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 227,097 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.47%

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.15 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $144.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.068000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 57,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 158,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 272,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 227,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 141,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 76,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.