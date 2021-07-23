Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, 3M Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, 3M Co, Verizon Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maltin+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Yext Inc (YEXT) - 565,682 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 103,175 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 33,613 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  4. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 47,346 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.37%
  5. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 166,504 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.611900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 40,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 39,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.708000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $870.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.098300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider