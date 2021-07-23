Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, 3M Co

- New Purchases: FNCL, ICSH, FB, SPHQ, VYM, BLK,
- Added Positions: HDV, IEFA, IWN, VO, VEA, VSS, VIS, JPST, XOP, VOE, IJK, PFE, IJH, IJR, WMT, FDIS, ITOT, AAPL, FHLC, VTIP, AMZN, FUTY, DBC, IVV, FTEC, IJT, BRK.B, VUG, TIP, DIS, MSFT, GOOGL, VOO, GIM, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: BXMX, MMM, VZ, JPM, T, JNJ, PIE, SH, PSA, DHS, EXC, TGT, MS, EWJ, GLD, IYW, GIS,
- Sold Out: IAU, TOL, PG,
For the details of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maltin+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.
- Yext Inc (YEXT) - 565,682 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 103,175 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 33,613 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 47,346 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.37%
- Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 166,504 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.611900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 40,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 39,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.708000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $870.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.098300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment