Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, 3M Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, 3M Co, Verizon Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Yext Inc (YEXT) - 565,682 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 103,175 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 33,613 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 47,346 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.37% Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 166,504 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.611900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 40,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 39,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $372.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.708000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $870.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $239.098300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.