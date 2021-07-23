Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: UPS, MGK, GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 186,267 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 246,350 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 216,641 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 57,421 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 96,019 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2764.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.