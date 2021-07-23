Logo
Sunburst Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sunburst Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, NVIDIA Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sunburst Financial Group, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunburst+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunburst Financial Group, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 186,267 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 246,350 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 216,641 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 57,421 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 96,019 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2764.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Sunburst Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunburst Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sunburst Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sunburst Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider