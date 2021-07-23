Logo
WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Li Auto Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells KE Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Pinduoduo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WT Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Li Auto Inc, NVIDIA Corp, TAL Education Group, Zai Lab, sells KE Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Pinduoduo Inc, Apple Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WT Asset Management Ltd
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 172,372 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Li Auto Inc (LI) - 2,897,467 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.98%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 610,709 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.33%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 213,346 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 183,944 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.39%. The holding were 172,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 183,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 1,413,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,621,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 134.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.61%. The holding were 2,897,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 517.20%. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 172,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.



insider