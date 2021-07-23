WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Li Auto Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells KE Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, NVDA, TAL, EDU, DDL,

TSLA, NVDA, TAL, EDU, DDL, Added Positions: LI, ZLAB,

LI, ZLAB, Reduced Positions: BEKE, PDD, SE, NTES,

BEKE, PDD, SE, NTES, Sold Out: TSM, AAPL, DE, MU, DKNG, BILI, TIGR, FUTU, BABA, IMAB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Li Auto Inc, NVIDIA Corp, TAL Education Group, Zai Lab, sells KE Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Pinduoduo Inc, Apple Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 172,372 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Li Auto Inc (LI) - 2,897,467 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.98% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 610,709 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.33% Sea Ltd (SE) - 213,346 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 183,944 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.39%. The holding were 172,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 183,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 1,413,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,621,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 134.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.61%. The holding were 2,897,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 517.20%. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 172,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.