Brookfield Property Partners Announces Results of Unitholder Elections in Privatization Transaction

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) ( BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) today announced the results of unitholder elections in Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (“BAM”) acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the “transaction”).

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction and subject to pro-ration, BPY unitholders and holders of exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP were able to elect to receive, per unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.4006 of a BAM class A limited voting share (“BAM shares”), or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit (“BPY preferred units”).

Based on unitholder elections (and deemed elections), together with the amounts owing to holders of shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. class A stock (“BPYU shares”), an aggregate of 51,971,192 units were elected for cash, 271,358,615 units were elected for BAM shares and 17,970,971 units were elected for BPY preferred units. As holders elected (or were deemed to have elected) to receive more BAM shares than were available under the transaction, unitholders that elected (or were deemed to have elected) to receive BAM shares will receive 54.5316% of the aggregate BAM shares they elected to receive and the balance will be delivered 93.05% in cash and 6.95% in BPY preferred units.

Accordingly, any holders who made an election to receive 100% of their consideration in one of the three available options will receive, respectively per BPY unit:

100% cash election: $18.17 in cash.



100% BAM shares election: approximately $7.69 in cash, 0.2185 BAM shares and 0.0230 BPY preferred units.



100% BPY preferred units election: 0.7268 BPY preferred units.

Holders who failed to properly make an election, did not make an election prior to the election deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 20, 2021 (or for beneficial holders an earlier deadline that may have been set by their broker or other intermediary), or elected to receive the default consideration and holders of BPYU shares will receive approximately per BPY unit or BPYU share, $12.38 in cash, 0.0913 BAM shares and 0.0657 BPY preferred units.

BAM and BPY anticipate that the transaction will close on July 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry

SVP, Investor Relations

(212) 417-7488

[email protected]



