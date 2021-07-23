Logo
Insperity Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, August 2

Business Wire
Insperity%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human+resources+and+business+performance+solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its second quarter earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 2, 2021. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 833-797-3715, conference i.d. number 1411119. The call will also be webcast live at http%3A%2F%2Fir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. number 1411119, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion and more than 80 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.insperity.com.

