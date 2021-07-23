Logo
Lincoln Electric Announces August 2021 Events With the Financial Community

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., ( LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of August:

Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

Northcoast Research 2021 Industrial and Business Services Conference
Monday, August, 9, 2021
Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Seaport Global Annual Virtual Summer Investor Conference
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact
Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: [email protected]
