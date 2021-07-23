PR Newswire

ATMORE, Ala., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, a community development partner of United Bank, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United") reported unaudited consolidated net income of $11.9 million and earnings per share of $3.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $8.3 million and earnings per share of $2.24 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

United Bancorporation of Alabama , Inc. Reaches Asset Milestone of $1 Billion

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

United exceeded $1 billion in total assets, an increase of $127.5 million or 14.3% from June 30, 2020 .

in total assets, an increase of or 14.3% from . Total loans grew $59.3 million or 11.6% to $571.6 million at quarter end. Since 2020 United originated $94.0 million in PPP loans. Most of the $46.7 million in PPP loans that are still on the balance sheet are Round 2 loans, which originated in 2021.

or 11.6% to at quarter end. Since 2020 United originated in PPP loans. Most of the in PPP loans that are still on the balance sheet are Round 2 loans, which originated in 2021. PPP fees account for $1.2 million in year-to-date fee income.

in year-to-date fee income. Deposits totaled $882.1 million on June 30, 2021 , an increase of $111.1 million or 14.4% from June 30, 2020 .

on , an increase of or 14.4% from . The net interest margin and cost of funds declined to 3.49% and 0.31%, respectively.

Capital positions remain strong on June 30, 2021 with 19.16% tier one capital ratio, 11.84% tier one leverage ratio and 17.50% common equity tier one capital ratio.

with 19.16% tier one capital ratio, 11.84% tier one leverage ratio and 17.50% common equity tier one capital ratio. United declared a $0.12 per common share dividend that was paid on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021 .

For a complete quarterly report and financial performance metrics please visit our investor relations tab at UnitedBank.com.

Contact:

Leigh Anne Russell Jones

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(251) 446-6165

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bancorporation-of-alabama-inc-reaches-asset-milestone-of-1-billion-301340496.html

SOURCE United Bancorporation