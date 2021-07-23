BIT Mining Announces Removal of VIE Structure and Disposal of Chinese Lottery Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BIT Mining Announces Removal of VIE Structure and Disposal of Chinese Lottery Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONGKONG, China, July 23, 2021

HONGKONG, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/— BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or "the Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced its decision to eliminate its variable interest entity ("VIE") structure and to dispose of its Chinese lottery related business for nil consideration. BIT Mining's consolidated affiliated subsidiaries under the VIE structure (the "VIE subsidiaries"), were primarily engaged in the Company's Chinese lottery related business, which contributed RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million), or 13.6%, of the Company's total revenue and net loss of RMB9.8 million (US$1.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, total assets held by the VIE subsidiaries represented RMB82.8 million (US$12.6 million), or 6.3%, of the Company's total assets and net debt held by the VIE subsidiaries was RMB161.6 million (US$24.6 million).

The VIE subsidiaries will be deconsolidated and their financial results will no longer be included in the Company's consolidated financial statements as a result of eliminating the VIE structure. Due to the expansion of the Company's cryptocurrency mining business outside of China, the Company does not expect the removal of the VIE structure to have a material impact on its operational results or financial position.

Since December 2020, the Company has pivoted its business to cryptocurrency mining and has achieved positive financial results by adopting an overseas development strategy. In consideration of the continued losses sustained by its Chinese lottery related business operations, the Company has decided to exit and dispose of this immaterial business. With the elimination of the VIE structure, BIT Mining has exited its Chinese lottery related business and will focus on the overseas crypto mining business.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, and data center operation. The Company has deployed Bitcoin mining machines with a theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity of approximately 1,031.5 PH/s and owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com. The Company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, to complete its vertical integration with its supply chain, increase its self-sufficiency and strengthen its competitive position.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:

BIT Mining Limited
[email protected]
Ir.btc.com (The Investor Relations website has moved to http://ir.btc.com.)
Ms. Danni Zheng
Phone: +86 755 8633 8005

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN53103&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-mining-announces-removal-of-vie-structure-and-disposal-of-chinese-lottery-business-301340422.html

SOURCE BIT Mining Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN53103&Transmission_Id=202107231630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN53103&DateId=20210723
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment