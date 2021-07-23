Award-Winning BetRivers.com Launches Evolution Gaming's Online Live Dealer Casino Games In Michigan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Award-Winning BetRivers.com Launches Evolution Gaming's Online Live Dealer Casino Games In Michigan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO and MANISTEE, Mich., July 23, 2021

CHICAGO and MANISTEE, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (

NYSE:RSI, Financial) ("RSI"), received authorization from the Michigan Gaming Control Board on the first day when the product was approved to launch online live dealer games in the state (July 22) on its award-winning site BetRivers.com.

Gaming enthusiasts in Michigan are now able to play an exciting array of online table games right from their mobile devices and computers on RSI's innovative, easy-to-use platform at BetRivers.com.

Powered by Evolution Gaming, the global leader in the live dealer table games category, live dealer casino offers BetRivers.com players an exciting mix of live tables including high and low stakes Blackjack games (with side bets such as 21 +3, any pair, hot 3 and bust-o-rama), Roulette and Baccarat.

Live dealer games combine the convenience and ease of online gambling on a player's desktop, tablet and smartphone, with the trustworthy and social aspect of being at real tables with real dealers in real time.

"Many online players prefer and trust live dealer options because they can watch the action as it happens," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. "A live dealer game is as close as you can get online to playing in a land-based casino and we're thrilled to be among the first to offer Michigan residents the opportunity to sit and play on Evolution's world renowned virtual live dealer casino tables."

The games are run live and payouts are calculated in real time so players online or on their mobile devices will feel as if they are sitting in a real casino while actually in the comfort of their home or anywhere in the state.

RSI has already established a popular online presence in Michigan through its partnership with Little River Casino Resort ("LRCR") in Manistee.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH53422&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-betriverscom-launches-evolution-gamings-online-live-dealer-casino-games-in-michigan-301340509.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH53422&Transmission_Id=202107231652PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH53422&DateId=20210723
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment