TIME'S UP CEO Tina Tchen Joins TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former White House Official and Noteworthy Activist for Gender Equality and Workplace Diversity will Speak at 2nd Annual Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., July 23, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Tina Tchen, CEO of TIME'S UP Now and the TIME'S UP Foundation, to its roster of thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day, in person event from The Times Center in New York City, built by renowned architect Renzo Piano, and virtual from anywhere, conference will kick off on September 13 with a solid roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

TriNet_Tina_Tchen.jpg

In addition to leading TIME'S UP, Tchen's experience includes serving as assistant to President Barack Obama and chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Executive Director of the White House Council on Women and Girls, and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. She is also an attorney with a strong background in leading workplace culture efforts and investigating allegations of harassment and racism.

Her presentation will focus on the new age of equality in the workplace, including the impact of women's equality on SMBs.

In the live session on September 15, Tchen will provide insights on how to enact equitable policies and transform the workplace in ways that promote diversity and inclusivity. Her discussion will include such topics as:

  • Creating a safe, fair and dignified workplace for people from all ethnic backgrounds and genders
  • Constructing an accommodating company culture
  • Providing support for and legal activism around workplace sexual harassment survivors
  • Actionable ways SMBs can create a change-making company culture

"We are honored to have Tina and this incredibly vital topic on our roster for TriNet PeopleForce 2021," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are immensely important for business success and will be even more so as we move into the future of work. Tina is the perfect person to provide insights into workplace culture, and help business leaders expose the areas of their companies that need to be re-assessed."

Prior to taking the helm at TIME'S UP in 2019, Tchen was a partner at international law firm Buckley LLP, where she specialized in workplace culture, and advised companies on gender inequity, sexual harassment, and diversity. In 2017, she co-founded the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund, which has connected thousands of people to legal or PR support for sexual harassment across dozens of different industries.

Tchen has served on numerous strategic advisory boards for organizations, businesses, and nonprofits, including the United State of Women, which she continues to co-chair. Tina was the recipient of the 2018 Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award.

Taking place September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind virtual and in-person from New York City, conference for SMBs that brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here: https://peopleforce.trinet.com/

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

TNET_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF53374&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/times-up-ceo-tina-tchen-joins-trinet-peopleforce-roster-of-distinguished-speakers-301340481.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF53374&Transmission_Id=202107231605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF53374&DateId=20210723
