R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement Buys Green Brick Partners Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Custom Truck One Source Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement (Current Portfolio) buys Green Brick Partners Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ballantyne Strong Inc, sells Custom Truck One Source Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SharpSpring Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement. As of 2021Q2, R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement owns 24 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.p.+boggs+%26+co.+wealth+mangement/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 220,779 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  2. IES Holdings Inc (IESC) - 189,424 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  3. Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 425,299 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.96%
  4. Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) - 128,964 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 52,121 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 26,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 425,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 34,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement still held 52,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement.

