R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement Buys Green Brick Partners Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Custom Truck One Source Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: 4LRA, BTN,
- Added Positions: GRBK, TIP, PATK, MSFT, VTIP, POOL, SCI, PLTR, NVR, LOW, IESC, DBL, ROP, HEI.A, TYL, LMT, WCN,
- Reduced Positions: GLD,
- Sold Out: CTOS, IAC, TLT, SHSP, PDI, IAU,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 220,779 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- IES Holdings Inc (IESC) - 189,424 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 425,299 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.96%
- Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) - 128,964 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 52,121 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 26,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement initiated holding in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 425,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 77.93%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 34,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.82.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.24.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. R.P. Boggs & Co. Wealth Mangement still held 52,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.
