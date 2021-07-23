Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Teradata Corp, Roku Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, AGCO Corp, Baker Hughes Co

- New Purchases: PXD, MOH, HES, VRTX, PH, BIIB, LKQ, OGS, AI, MAX, EQT, EMN, MIME, TCMD, 4LRA, SONY, UL, ASML,
- Added Positions: TDC, ROKU, TWLO, CNP, KLAC, WTM, STAG, DOCU, TWTR, HAIN, CRWD, DAR, HZNP, CMG, UHS, FCX, ENPH, ABC, PWR, GNRC, SPLK, EXEL, TER, DXC, SNV, ZBRA, BMRN, SPOT, MOS, AA, ON, WEC, PII, TXT, HR, ZS, KL, NBIX, LPRO, EOG, LITE, CTRE, NVS, SAP, MODV, BHP, BBY, GDOT, NPTN, NEO, BOX, LMAT, DRI, HL, PCRX, HII, BAP, EGRX, QLYS, CHRS, ADC, EVRG, ANET, TTD, OSW, PI, MLM, AEIS, CIB, CBRL, DXCM, ETN, BURL, NVO, URI, VRNT, GWW, ABB, XYL, PNR, TTE, INSM, AHCO, CAKE,
- Reduced Positions: EVR, AGCO, BKR, W, LUV, ALK, CHWY, JBLU, SIVB, EBAY, EXP, THO, CFG, RE, HIG, FND, BC, MPC, EXPI, LEA, HST, DG, ZNGA, DISCA, SBNY, SMG, AEO, CSGP, MPWR, SWKS, APTV, HXL, DHI, EXPE, TSCO, BAH, EW, MAA, MSCI, ALLY, ABMD, ACGL, ALGN, MTCH, KNX, LYV, ULTA, SEDG, OLLI, CF, EEFT, BKNG, DFS, AFL, UHAL, RDS.B, NVCR, VCEL, OMCL, CDNA, ETSY, YETI, DEO, IMO, MTN, GTLS, COLD, AMN, BBVA, HALO, IIVI, JCOM, LHCG, LGIH, IBP, MGNI, PFGC, TPIC, MEDP, PINS, NSP, HTH, AIN, AIT, BCPC, AX, BRO, CNS, DSGX, DY, PLUS, FWRD, GIII, ITGR, HCSG, ICUI, MKTX, MNRO, PLXS, PRAA, POWI, RYAAY, SMTC, SRI, TSM, USPH, VMC, WPP, KTOS, TREE, FN, ENV, BWXT, PRLB, AMBA, LIND, HQY, UPLD, VREX, IIIV, CLB, MTD, IX, PSTG, LW,
- Sold Out: WDAY, KSU, AGNC, CMS, CDNS, PAYC, ALB, EXAS, TSN, VEEV, KEYS, TTWO, ALIZY, BRKR, PRAH, WMMVY, LRCX, MRVL, NUAN, EBS, SFIX, HENOY, RCL, IAC, CCL, NSRGY, ADI, IPHI, QTS, CNO, GBOOY, VOWA, MTNOY, BNPQY, AXAHY, ZG, TOELY, LNSTY, SGAPY, CMPGY, BTI, KUBTY, CCHGY, NDEKY, KMTUY, SDVKY, AHEXY, ALPMY, RHHBY, PTON, BASFY, LRLCY, WOPEY, CTTAY, FSNUY, PPRUY, RBGLY, JGCCY, AIQUY, SIEGY, MURGY, CSLLY, FANUY, SSMXY, DASTY, GVDNY, AACAY, PSMMY, KDDIY, NESRF, UNICY, KAOOY, CLPBY,
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 1,808,996 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Teradata Corp (TDC) - 2,988,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.68%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,355,340 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,231,688 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
- Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,162,682 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.09%
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $141.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 372,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 187,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 412,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 98,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $325.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 75,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 132.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,988,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 1108.47%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $473.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 198,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1004.60%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $409.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 169,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 238.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,296,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in KLA Corp by 151.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $320.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 273,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 185.35%. The purchase prices were between $1110.64 and $1237.15, with an estimated average price of $1166.45. The stock is now traded at around $1127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.Reduced: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Evercore Inc by 50.33%. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 448,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 59.48%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 195,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 81.48%. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 408,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Wayfair Inc (W)
Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 78.61%. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 29,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 61.72%. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 339,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.
