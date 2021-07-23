Logo
Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Teradata Corp, Roku Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, AGCO Corp, Baker Hughes Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Scout Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teradata Corp, Roku Inc, Twilio Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells Evercore Inc, AGCO Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Wayfair Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 256 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scout+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.
  1. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 1,808,996 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  2. Teradata Corp (TDC) - 2,988,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.68%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,355,340 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66%
  4. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,231,688 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72%
  5. Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,162,682 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.09%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $141.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 372,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 187,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 412,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 98,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $325.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 75,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 132.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,988,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 1108.47%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $473.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 198,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1004.60%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $409.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 169,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 238.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,296,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in KLA Corp by 151.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $320.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 273,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 185.35%. The purchase prices were between $1110.64 and $1237.15, with an estimated average price of $1166.45. The stock is now traded at around $1127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Reduced: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Evercore Inc by 50.33%. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 448,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 59.48%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 195,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 81.48%. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 408,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Wayfair Inc (W)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 78.61%. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 29,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 61.72%. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 339,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC..

Author's Avatar

insider