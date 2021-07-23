Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Teradata Corp, Roku Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Evercore Inc, AGCO Corp, Baker Hughes Co

New Purchases: PXD, MOH, HES, VRTX, PH, BIIB, LKQ, OGS, AI, MAX, EQT, EMN, MIME, TCMD, 4LRA, SONY, UL, ASML,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teradata Corp, Roku Inc, Twilio Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells Evercore Inc, AGCO Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Wayfair Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 256 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 1,808,996 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Teradata Corp (TDC) - 2,988,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.68% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,355,340 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.66% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 3,231,688 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,162,682 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.09%

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $141.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 372,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 187,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 412,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 98,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $325.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 75,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Teradata Corp by 132.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,988,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 1108.47%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $473.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 198,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1004.60%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $409.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 169,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 238.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,296,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in KLA Corp by 151.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $320.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 273,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 185.35%. The purchase prices were between $1110.64 and $1237.15, with an estimated average price of $1166.45. The stock is now traded at around $1127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Evercore Inc by 50.33%. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 448,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 59.48%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 195,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 81.48%. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 408,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 78.61%. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 29,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 61.72%. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 339,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.