Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salem, OR, based Investment company Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q2, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1577 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oregon+public+employees+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,850,103 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 902,728 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.27%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,914,971 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 5,007,214 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 397,847 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.78%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 228,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 116,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: loanDepot Inc (LDI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 702,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 106,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 180,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $369.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 397,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 161.68%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 661,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 234.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 505,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 135.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 380,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 223.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,045,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 136.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,900,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND. Also check out:

1. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND keeps buying
