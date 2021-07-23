Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Salem, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q2, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1577 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,850,103 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 902,728 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.27% Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,914,971 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% AT&T Inc (T) - 5,007,214 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% Facebook Inc (FB) - 397,847 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.78%

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 228,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 116,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 702,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 106,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 180,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $369.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 397,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 161.68%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 661,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 234.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 505,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 135.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 380,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 223.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,045,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 136.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,900,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.