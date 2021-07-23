Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: BX, UBER, LDI, PANW, KKR, PLUG, LYFT, NVAX, PLTR, 4LRA, AZPN, TRGP, BURL, G, NVST, LSCC, BG, BSY, OGN, ENV, TNL, TWO, ALV, DCOM, TBBK, PGNY, CLVT, CG, RILY, ORGO, TC50, EFC, SLQT, UTL, JYNT, CARA, BMTX, SPNT,
- Added Positions: FB, JPM, DIS, BRK.B, BAC, WFC, AMAT, GS, LLY, CAT, SCHW, LMT, DE, PNC, CSCO, COF, EOG, JNJ, FCX, MS, RTX, T, FISV, SIVB, SHW, IDXX, JCI, KLAC, UNH, MA, BLK, CBRE, DVN, GE, GPN, KSU, MCO, WMT, A, AMP, ADM, AJG, FIS, NUE, EBAY, FTNT, ALGN, BMY, EXPE, LB, MRK, MET, OXY, PXD, ZBRA, KMI, ALXN, ALL, DD, EFX, EL, FITB, HIG, TRMB, GNRC, PYPL, DELL, CRWD, ACN, AVY, LHX, NOC, OMC, RJF, TECH, TXN, WY, ALLY, CZR, NET, MMM, AES, ALB, AMGN, IVZ, BK, CINF, COO, EIX, GD, HPQ, IPG, MGM, NTAP, SNA, TXT, V, GM, CFG, HWM, ABMD, UHAL, ADP, SAM, CF, CNC, HFC, INFO, INTU, ISRG, OHI, PGR, DGX, RHI, ROK, STLD, TSCO, L, MOS, HUBS, ROKU, EQH, AFL, APH, AON, ARW, LNG, CHD, CTAS, CLF, CGNX, CTSH, CPRT, DHI, EW, EA, EMR, EPC, FICO, FAST, GRMN, GT, HSY, HBAN, ITW, ILMN, LKQ, LBTYA, MXIM, MHK, NRG, NVR, ODFL, PPL, PAYX, PHM, TROW, TTWO, GL, UPS, URI, GWW, XLNX, WU, LDOS, LBTYK, ST, SSNC, NXPI, HII, CPRI, EPAM, CDW, NVCR, HPE, FOXA, AOS, AGCO, ALE, VCEL, RAMP, NSP, ADC, ALK, ARE, ADS, AMED, AEE, ACC, AEO, AFG, AMT, AMKR, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARWR, ASH, ASB, ATO, AVT, BJRI, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, BKH, BA, BYD, BCO, BRKS, BF.B, BC, BLDR, CACI, CBRL, CHRW, CMS, CBT, CCMP, CPT, CRI, CASY, CATY, CAR, LUMN, CHKP, CHE, CVX, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CRUS, CLH, COHR, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CYH, CMP, CMTL, CAG, STZ, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CR, CREE, CFR, CW, LIVN, DRI, DAR, DECK, DXCM, DRH, DKS, DGII, DCI, DOV, DUK, BOOM, EXP, EWBC, EGP, DISH, EME, ENS, ETR, EPR, EQIX, EQT, RE, EXEL, EXPD, FNB, FFIV, FDS, FHI, FNF, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FR, FLO, FLR, FL, BEN, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GNTX, GPC, GNW, GBCI, GGG, GEF, HRB, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, THG, HOG, HLIT, HE, HA, HR, HCSG, EHC, HEI, HSIC, MLHR, HXL, HIW, HRC, HRL, HUBB, ICUI, IIVI, ITT, IDA, IEX, INCY, TT, IART, IDCC, IBOC, IFF, IRM, ITRI, JBHT, JCOM, JBL, JKHY, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KMT, KRC, KEX, KNX, KSS, LHCG, SR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LII, LGND, LECO, LAD, LFUS, LYV, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MAC, MANH, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MSTR, MCHP, MIDD, MSA, MTX, MUR, VTRS, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NI, NDSN, JWN, NTRS, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ORI, OLN, ASGN, OSK, OI, PCG, PNM, PPG, PSB, PZZA, PDCO, PPC, PNFP, PII, AVNT, PCH, PB, STL, PSA, PWR, QDEL, RLI, RPM, RYN, O, RBC, RS, RNR, RCII, RGEN, RGLD, R, SEIC, SLG, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, SBCF, XPO, SIGI, SRE, SMTC, SXT, SBNY, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SKX, SON, SJI, SO, SWX, LSI, SPPI, SM, STAA, SWK, SRCL, STE, SF, SYNA, SNX, SNV, AXON, TDY, TFX, TDS, TPX, THC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, TR, TTC, ACIW, THS, TREX, WEN, TRMK, UAL, UMBF, UCTT, UMPQ, UAA, UBSI, UFCS, X, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, URBN, VFC, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WRB, WSO, WBS, WW, WRI, WSM, WWD, INT, WWE, WEX, XEL, XRX, HEI.A, CMG, AAWW, NEO, GPRE, PRG, HOMB, EVR, CVLT, DEI, EBS, KBR, FSLR, ALGT, AVAV, BR, CNK, DAL, IBKR, JAZZ, AWK, TDC, APEI, IRDM, DAN, CFX, TREE, RGA, LOPE, IVR, AVGO, VRSK, KAR, PEB, CIT, PRI, RCM, FAF, SIX, HPP, COR, SBRA, FRC, VC, HCA, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, REGI, POST, PRLB, YELP, FIVE, GMED, SRC, QLYS, RH, CONE, NCLH, RC, TMHC, COTY, NWS, DOC, REXR, SFM, IRT, FOXF, MUSA, AAOI, SAIC, BRX, ESNT, ALLE, AAL, OGS, PCTY, SABR, NAVI, ANET, HQY, SYF, CDK, AVNS, SYNH, ENVA, PRAH, STOR, JRVR, UE, WING, UNVR, CABO, ENR, BLD, CC, OLLI, LITE, PEN, FCPT, UA, MEDP, TRHC, ADNT, IIPR, ICHR, PK, AM, JHG, JBGS, SAIL, NVT, CHX, TALO, WH, EPRT, BJ, YETI, ETRN, FOX, IAA, GO, DT, TXG, PPD, CNXC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, NVDA, NKE, PG, TMO, ABBV, DHR, ADBE, CRM, RRC, KO, NFLX, PFE, QCOM, PEP, INTC, LOW, NOW, NEE, FDX, HON, HST, PDCE, AMD, UNP, MU, BKNG, COST, IBM, MRNA, LRCX, KMB, TMUS, CHTR, CARR, GOOG, ATVI, APD, ADSK, GOOGL, SNPS, WBA, MELI, DG, ZTS, CDNS, CMI, ECL, ENPH, VEEV, MPWR, NEM, REGN, LULU, SEDG, ABC, BLL, BBY, BIIB, MTD, PTC, SWKS, WST, MSCI, BABA, TWLO, MO, ANSS, BIO, GLW, ETN, EXC, F, FC, MNST, HOLX, KR, PKI, RMD, WRK, LUV, WDC, WHR, HZNP, CI, CLX, MKTX, MCK, TAP, ON, PENN, SGEN, TGT, TER, TSN, ANTM, LYB, FBHS, PAYC, CTLT, BKI, KHC, RUN, BKR, CDAY, PINS, AIG, BRO, CVS, CAH, CRL, DVA, EMN, ERIE, GILD, IP, SJM, JNPR, NWL, PRU, ROL, POOL, SPG, VRTX, CROX, OC, MASI, DISCK, LEA, BAH, NWSA, QRVO, ETSY, SQ, VST, SNAP, CTVA, EPAC, AEIS, AMG, ABG, AIZ, AGO, AN, AZO, BCPC, BANR, BBBY, BIG, BWA, EPAY, BRKL, CAL, CSGS, COG, ELY, CE, ATGE, DISCA, DPZ, UFS, DY, EGBN, WIRE, NPO, FCN, M, FBNC, FCF, FFBC, FLS, FELE, GVA, HELE, HP, HSKA, SVC, HUM, KFY, KLIC, TBI, LEN, LNC, LPX, MDC, MAN, MAS, MED, MTH, CASH, OSIS, OMI, PATK, PRFT, PRGO, PLAB, PRAA, PBH, PFG, PRGS, PFS, DORM, RMBS, RF, SLM, SNBR, SCI, SCVL, SIG, SFNC, SAH, SCL, SHOO, STRA, SYKE, TYL, UGI, UHS, VRSN, GHC, EVRG, UVE, EXLS, SBH, EIG, CENTA, TEL, JBT, VRTS, SEM, PMT, FANG, TPH, VOYA, LGIH, LPG, CCS, VBTX, TBK, NSA, COLL, LSXMA, KNSL, SMPL, ATH, CADE, CVNA, AVTR, WORK, ORCC, VNT,
- Sold Out: AR, TRQ, ZM, STX, DOCU, SQM, PTON, TTD, VAR, CSGP, MRVL, MTCH, ZS, OKTA, DDOG, CDEV, Z, W, IAC, COUP, TDOC, ZEN, AVLR, SPLK, TCF, WD5A, MDB, CLGX, GRUB, HMSY, ZG, PRSP, GLUU, CUB, EGOV, PS, CMD, FLIR, CHWY, WDR, MIK, MTSC, JD, CATM, CTB, NIO, ARDX, YUMC, EXTN, DRNA, 3XPA, VIPS, TRST, AEGN, CKH, LCI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,850,103 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 902,728 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.27%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,914,971 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 5,007,214 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 397,847 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.78%
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 228,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 116,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: loanDepot Inc (LDI)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 702,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 106,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 180,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $369.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 397,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 161.68%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 661,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 234.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 505,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 135.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 380,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 223.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,045,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 136.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,900,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $17.69.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.
