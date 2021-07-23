Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Moxian Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: AMZN, MOXC, VTIP, NEX, EFA, FB, IBUY, VWTR, LOV, SAVA, ESPO, DSPG, DS, VTNR, ALEC, CMPS, THCB, NNOX, FBRX, SRNGU, PEJ, EDU, LBRT, MMQ, DOYU, INMB, MCRB, VACQ, WISH, SCHW, CCXI, ALGM, SLV, NIO, GNPK, BMA, RBLX, CLOV, HOLI, DNMR, TME, PLBY, BE, OPEN, DM, CARG, XLI, BYSI, LFMD, PLXP, BCOR, CLNE, CVE, SUP, SCR, SABR, OCUL, AAL, LOTZ, GOED, SSSS, ADN, RFP, EXPR, CPRX, HIMX, RLX, PFSW, KDMN, PRVB, XELA, TELL, 2LYA, PIRS, ARDX, WIMI, CSPR, UWMC, UWMC, REV, WWR, CVX, CCL, SOS, SAN, MX, ATNF, ISEE, PROG, AYRO, OCGN, XAIR, UBX, HUT, LX,
- Added Positions: AAPL, CNYA, FXI, SPHB, HGEN, CVM, GSAH, MILE, PDBC, SENS,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, TSLA, MSOS, BGCP, ONCT, CDXC, KRP, FNKO, ACEV, UAVS, LAC, REKR, TFFP, PRPB, SFT, GHVI,
- Sold Out: SPY, SPTM, HYG, CCIV, ARKG, IPO, SPNS, CQQQ, QCLN, AMTX, AMRC, IPOF, RTP, RP, TMDX, FLY, RUBY, LIVX, ZDGE, SJB, LC, BTWN, MERC, GILT, CPER, LORL, ACRS, IEA, IPOD, IVOL, MTUM, AACQ, BIOC, FVD, AIV, VIH, STKL, XONE, PRTA, AGC, XRT, KT, ALDX, CSTE, MAC, IRWD, RMNI, TRVG, TRC, ATAX, SBLK, NTP, SWI, HOL, POWW, AMWL, TIGR, CAN, UMC, CUE, BCEL, MVIS, TRIT, CAPA, XENT, CARA, RAIL,
For the details of Belvedere Trading LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belvedere+trading+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belvedere Trading LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,043,800 shares, 26.16% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,453,100 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,800 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,700 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,016 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3656.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 15,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moxian Inc (MOXC)
Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Moxian Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.73 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 410,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)
Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 697,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $369.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 670,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Humanigen Inc (HGEN)
Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Humanigen Inc by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 41,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Metromile Inc (MILE)
Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Metromile Inc by 229.15%. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.
