Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Moxian Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Belvedere Trading LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Moxian Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2021Q2, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belvedere Trading LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belvedere+trading+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belvedere Trading LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,043,800 shares, 26.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,453,100 shares, 23.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,800 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,700 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.24%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,016 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3656.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 15,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moxian Inc (MOXC)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Moxian Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.73 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 410,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.2 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 697,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $369.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 670,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Humanigen Inc (HGEN)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Humanigen Inc by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 41,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Metromile Inc (MILE)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Metromile Inc by 229.15%. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $7.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.



