Westwood Management Corp Buys General Motors Co, Signature Bank, The Middleby Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Apple Inc, AGCO Corp

New Purchases: GM, TRU, AXON, VEEV, PUBM,

GM, TRU, AXON, VEEV, PUBM, Added Positions: SBNY, MIDD, APTV, DOCU, TTEC, NTRA, LHCG, MU, PTC, LIN, ATR, MGA, QCOM, DE,

SBNY, MIDD, APTV, DOCU, TTEC, NTRA, LHCG, MU, PTC, LIN, ATR, MGA, QCOM, DE, Reduced Positions: CAT, AAPL, TTD, TDOC, BABA, GH, ETN, CRM, UNP, V, OTRK, ABT,

CAT, AAPL, TTD, TDOC, BABA, GH, ETN, CRM, UNP, V, OTRK, ABT, Sold Out: AGCO, SONY, STZ, GWW,

Investment company Westwood Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Signature Bank, The Middleby Corp, Aptiv PLC, TransUnion, sells Caterpillar Inc, Apple Inc, AGCO Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sony Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Management Corp . As of 2021Q2, Westwood Management Corp owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 1,632,570 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Facebook Inc (FB) - 337,249 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,573 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 417,050 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 273,010 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 309,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $183.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $333.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Signature Bank by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $239.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 142,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 272.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 39.65%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $157.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 161,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $308.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 84.87%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.