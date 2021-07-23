Westwood Management Corp Buys General Motors Co, Signature Bank, The Middleby Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Apple Inc, AGCO Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Westwood Management Corp Buys General Motors Co, Signature Bank, The Middleby Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Apple Inc, AGCO Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Westwood Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Signature Bank, The Middleby Corp, Aptiv PLC, TransUnion, sells Caterpillar Inc, Apple Inc, AGCO Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, Sony Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Management Corp . As of 2021Q2, Westwood Management Corp owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 1,632,570 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 337,249 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,573 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 417,050 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 273,010 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 309,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $183.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $333.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Signature Bank by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $239.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 142,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 272.80%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $188.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 39.65%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $157.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 161,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $308.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 69.02%. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $101.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 84.87%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider