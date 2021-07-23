Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tranquility Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Teekay LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tranquility Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tranquility+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tranquility Partners, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,406 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  2. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 56,166 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,504 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.27%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,072 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.62%
  5. Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 236,026 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.57%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $418.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 51.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 244,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 236,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3656.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 91.49%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The sale prices were between $46.22 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $47.77.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tranquility Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Tranquility Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tranquility Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tranquility Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tranquility Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider