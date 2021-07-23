Tranquility Partners, LLC Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: LRGF, OSH, SPGI, PSLV, PANW, VCIT, BSTZ, INTU, ESGV, BMEZ, MVBF, STZ, DXC, ACN, MDY, PLD, NDRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Teekay LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tranquility Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tranquility Partners, LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,406 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 56,166 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,504 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,072 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.62% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 236,026 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.57%

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $418.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 51.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 244,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 236,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3656.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 91.49%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The sale prices were between $46.22 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $47.77.

Tranquility Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.