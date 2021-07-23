Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: IVV, IJR, IYW, XLY, XLE, IBUY, KRE, XSOE, INTF, RSP, EXR, AMLP, XLI, IJS, IJJ, XLF, EMQQ, HDV, FDL, SLB, ETN, MRMD,

Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,484 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,253 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,486 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,136 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 80,188 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 22,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 80,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 44,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 23,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $125.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3301.37%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 27,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 184.09%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.