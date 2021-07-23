Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, IJR, IYW, XLY, XLE, IBUY, KRE, XSOE, INTF, RSP, EXR, AMLP, XLI, IJS, IJJ, XLF, EMQQ, HDV, FDL, SLB, ETN, MRMD,
- Added Positions: IJH, VTI, SCHD, SCHM, UL, EPD, SCHE, AMAT, SCHG, FISV, GS, JNJ, RTX, SCHA, PG, GOOG, DIS, ABT, PEP, NKE, MDT, LMT, CNI, JPM, ECL, NVS, HON, DLS, VOOG, VEA, ABBV, KMI, TGT, QCOM, EW, VZ, BAC, VBK, ALL, BLK, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: WSM, AAPL, ACN, EES, MMM, BRK.B, IDCC,
- Sold Out: VNQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,484 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,253 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,486 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,136 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 80,188 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 22,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 80,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 44,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 23,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $125.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3301.37%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 27,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 184.09%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
1. SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
