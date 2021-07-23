Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Snowflake Inc, Facebook Inc, Microvision Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Snowflake Inc, Facebook Inc, Microvision Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Appian Corp, sells Snowflake Inc, Facebook Inc, Microvision Inc, Under Armour Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc . As of 2021Q2, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 224 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorn+financial+advisory+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 588,761 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,647 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,919 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,459 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 44,670 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 61,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $261.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1191.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 69,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.48%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Appian Corp (APPN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 186,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 49,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 414.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Sold Out: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.

Sold Out: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $71.6, with an estimated average price of $62.87.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC . Also check out:

1. ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider