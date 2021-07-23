Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Snowflake Inc, Facebook Inc, Microvision Inc

New Purchases: SLQD, IWV, MDYV, IWM, IVE, VXUS, SCHB, SCHA, ASAN, ESML, SCHV, SCHF, SCHC, VCSH, DVY, SCHH, USRT, XLV, SCHE, REZ, DGRO, FSK, SCHD, LQDH, TARO, XLP, SHV, DON, DLS, IQV, CHTR, QS, ORCL, LDOS, IWF, MMM,

SLQD, IWV, MDYV, IWM, IVE, VXUS, SCHB, SCHA, ASAN, ESML, SCHV, SCHF, SCHC, VCSH, DVY, SCHH, USRT, XLV, SCHE, REZ, DGRO, FSK, SCHD, LQDH, TARO, XLP, SHV, DON, DLS, IQV, CHTR, QS, ORCL, LDOS, IWF, MMM, Added Positions: IGSB, VUG, APPN, VEA, SCZ, EFV, SPLG, VO, VOO, VTI, SPTS, VTWO, VONG, VB, FVD, VONV, ISTB, SPEM, MSTR, T, BIV, SPLK, SPY, IVV, VNQ, SQ, AAPL, HYG, BNDX, VEU, ESGE, SPSM, TIP, EEM, AGZ, AMZN, SO, VSS, V, VWO, CRM, PZZA, CDLX, BIDU, SPDW, XLK, TSLA, MRK, RTX, EXAS, SUSB, PG, GOOGL, DIS, ACN, PII, CSCO, VYMI, IUSB, WMT, TRIP, TFC, GOOG, RPD, AMT, AMGN, BWA, CRNC, COLL, CCI, DXCM, FEYE, F, GS, INFN, STIP, PSTG, JNJ, PANW, MA, SHOP, PEP, BMY, SPIB, MELI, VTEB, GOVT, ENB, LOW, LMT, JPM, UNH, IAGG, ESGU,

IGSB, VUG, APPN, VEA, SCZ, EFV, SPLG, VO, VOO, VTI, SPTS, VTWO, VONG, VB, FVD, VONV, ISTB, SPEM, MSTR, T, BIV, SPLK, SPY, IVV, VNQ, SQ, AAPL, HYG, BNDX, VEU, ESGE, SPSM, TIP, EEM, AGZ, AMZN, SO, VSS, V, VWO, CRM, PZZA, CDLX, BIDU, SPDW, XLK, TSLA, MRK, RTX, EXAS, SUSB, PG, GOOGL, DIS, ACN, PII, CSCO, VYMI, IUSB, WMT, TRIP, TFC, GOOG, RPD, AMT, AMGN, BWA, CRNC, COLL, CCI, DXCM, FEYE, F, GS, INFN, STIP, PSTG, JNJ, PANW, MA, SHOP, PEP, BMY, SPIB, MELI, VTEB, GOVT, ENB, LOW, LMT, JPM, UNH, IAGG, ESGU, Reduced Positions: FB, UAA, BAC, AMD, QQQ, XOM, NUAN, BOOT, BA, ANF, BSV, ARCO, DOCU, BIL, ARKK, BND, PTPI, PLTR, NEE, IXN, IBB, VXF, QTEC, CLDR, BRK.B, BABA, NUVA, SRVR, D, SLYV, AWK, MGK, INTC, CAT,

FB, UAA, BAC, AMD, QQQ, XOM, NUAN, BOOT, BA, ANF, BSV, ARCO, DOCU, BIL, ARKK, BND, PTPI, PLTR, NEE, IXN, IBB, VXF, QTEC, CLDR, BRK.B, BABA, NUVA, SRVR, D, SLYV, AWK, MGK, INTC, CAT, Sold Out: SNOW, MVIS, LOB, TGT, JNK, BNTX, MJ, IAU,

Investment company Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Appian Corp, sells Snowflake Inc, Facebook Inc, Microvision Inc, Under Armour Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc . As of 2021Q2, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 224 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACORN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorn+financial+advisory+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 588,761 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,647 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,919 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,459 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Square Inc (SQ) - 44,670 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 61,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $261.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1191.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 69,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.48%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 186,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $74.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 49,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 414.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 43,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $71.6, with an estimated average price of $62.87.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.