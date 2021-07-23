Logo
Central Trust & Investment Co Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Central Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q2, Central Trust & Investment Co owns 1125 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+trust+%26+investment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,686,582 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,937,155 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,116 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,229 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 3,529,117 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 154,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.968000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM)

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 84,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,067,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.01%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 129.65%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 233.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Sold Out: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO. Also check out:

1. CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTRAL TRUST & INVESTMENT CO keeps buying
