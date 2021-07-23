Central Trust & Investment Co Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

New Purchases: STIP, VTHR, GEM, SRLN, VRT, IBMK, CHK, RS, POOL, MP, CLF, CSGP, IBMJ, AVT, BRKR, IT, GNW, FOXA, OGN, ESGU, JPST, REMX, ATRC, BBD, CWST, CGNX, CNMD, DISCA, EGP, EFSC, ETH, EVRI, HALO, HMC, IIVI, INCY, INSM, LSTR, LSCC, LYG, TGTX, HZO, MAT, MSA, OMI, PEGA, PENN, KWR, RBA, R, SKX, SONY, TTC, UEIC, WWD, NEO, PDT, HPF, GTLS, ALGT, MLCO, PRO, MRTX, WFG, CYRX, CELH, JBT, STLA, PPTA, PFPT, SUN, FUBO, SBSW, RNG, DRNA, SABR, CYBR, NVRO, FRPT, WFT, CWEN, EVH, WING, NTRA, PLNT, PJT, MEDP, EVBG, BL, SNAP, FND, CVNA, BHVN, NES, INSP, EVOP, TPTX, MNRL, IAA, BBIO, KRTX, PGNY, SPT, SLQT, FST, FSR, PLTK, RBLX, APPH, CRCT, CACG, EMB, EMLC, ESGD, EZM, FNCL, GSLC, IBTF, IXC, SCHB, SCHH, VTIP, VWOB,

PSLV, IJH, CEF, IJR, QQQ, SCHD, PHYS, ENPH, VTI, VIAC, SCHC, COP, EL, MS, RMD, C, GRMN, HDB, QCOM, RIO, DIS, CMG, HZNP, XYL, QRVO, PGX, PLD, AMD, ALL, AZN, CMI, DHR, KMB, MCD, MCK, MCO, NDAQ, NFLX, OMC, PXD, LIN, TSM, WST, WMB, RFI, TMUS, LULU, ABBV, JD, AVTR, VV, VWO, AMT, BA, CHRW, CAH, CSCO, EOG, NEE, SR, LMT, SPGI, NWL, NSC, SIVB, SLB, SMG, UPS, TECK, MELI, CHTR, VEEV, ESGE, ITOT, PFF, VB, VEA, VO, VYM, XLB, ABB, CB, ASML, ACN, ALGN, AEE, AMP, ADI, ARWR, AN, BHP, BMO, BK, BAX, BDX, BWA, SAM, BC, BG, CACI, COG, CDNS, CASY, LUMN, LNG, CHD, CLH, COLM, CAG, DECK, DLTR, DOV, ECL, EW, EA, FDX, FNF, GSK, GGG, HAS, HSY, INFO, ITT, ITW, IP, IPG, ISRG, MDU, MFC, MAR, MMC, MAS, MPW, MET, MCHP, MU, NVS, NVAX, NVO, OMCL, PH, PLUG, RCL, RDS.A, SNY, SFNC, SIRI, SCCO, LUV, STT, NLOK, AXON, TXN, TTE, TREX, TYL, UCTT, OLED, SPB, EVR, WU, FSLR, IBKR, TEL, VMW, AWK, KDP, DG, SSNC, FAF, LPLA, FBHS, NCLH, GLPI, OCGN, SUM, BPMC, LITE, HPE, SQ, FTV, KNSL, SMPL, TTD, DBX, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, ZM, PLTR, PSTH, AGG, BNDX, DSI, EEM, EFV, GWX, ICF, IWB, IWS, IXUS, MUB, NOBL, PRFZ, SCHF, SCHX, SUSB, VBR, VIG, VNQ, VOE, VSS, XLI, Reduced Positions: IGSB, FLOT, T, VBK, AAPL, F, MINT, RSP, TGT, VZ, UBER, GLD, AMGN, MKTX, ORLY, TTWO, NUE, CRM, BABA, DKNG, VUG, LOW, MRK, PTON, EFG, SPY, GSBC, KSU, MRVL, TMO, ROKU, AJG, SCHW, CLX, DE, GS, LHX, INTU, NKE, PKI, TSCO, VRTX, ZBRA, FAS, GDX, SCHP, ABMD, ADBE, BAC, BBY, BMY, CVS, CAT, CNC, CIA, CMCSA, ENB, EXC, GE, GIS, HPQ, HOLX, INTC, ICE, JKHY, KLAC, MDLZ, LH, MTD, MPWR, VTRS, ORCL, PPG, PTC, BKNG, REGN, RGEN, SBUX, RTX, WFC, OC, JAZZ, MSCI, PM, BUD, GNRC, KKR, NXPI, SPLK, IQV, CDW, CHGG, VRTV, CTLT, ETSY, PYPL, YUMC, MRNA, PINS, SNOW, IVV, KRE, SHY, VPU, VTV, XLU, ATVI, ADC, APD, AKAM, ALXN, LNT, HES, ABCB, AON, AMAT, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BP, BIO, BIIB, CSX, CCL, CNP, CERN, CRL, CPK, CME, XEC, CCEP, COHU, DXC, CPRT, DHI, DVA, DEO, DLB, D, ESE, ETN, ETR, RE, HWBK, EXEL, GPC, GILD, GPI, GFED, THG, HUBB, IDA, INFY, ISBC, JACK, KSS, KR, LRCX, LANC, JEF, MGM, MRO, MTZ, MXIM, MKC, MORN, NVDA, NEM, ES, NTRS, NOC, OKE, OSK, PKG, PAYX, PRFT, PNFP, PII, AVNT, NTR, PRU, PEG, PSA, RPM, RBC, RF, WRK, ROST, SBR, SWKS, TRV, STLD, STE, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TECH, TFX, TER, VFC, VRSN, VOD, WAB, WBA, ANTM, EVRG, WAL, WY, WSM, WTFC, ZBH, EBAY, RDS.B, NOM, VG, HOMB, HBI, LDOS, BR, DAL, ENSG, TNET, RGA, FTNT, VRSK, PRI, LYB, BAH, FRC, HII, STAG, MPC, VAC, ALSN, RXN, NOW, BLMN, GMRE, QTS, ESI, WIX, ALLE, MBUU, ANET, WMS, CDK, KEYS, BOOT, UPLD, STOR, TRU, TDOC, RPD, NVCR, PSTG, AXSM, ELF, BKR, SAIL, WHD, GH, DELL, DOW, TW, KTB, WORK, DT, NVST, OTIS, LMND, AMLP, DBEF, GLDM, IBB, IVW, IWR, IWV, IYM, LQD, PBW, SPSB, TQQQ, VGK, XLK, XLV,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q2, Central Trust & Investment Co owns 1125 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,686,582 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,937,155 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,116 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,229 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 3,529,117 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 154,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $202.968000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The purchase prices were between $38.68 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 84,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,067,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.01%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 38,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 129.65%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 233.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.