Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Organon, Deutsche Telekom AG, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells The Mosaic Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: OGN, DTEGY, LDOS,

OGN, DTEGY, LDOS, Added Positions: VTRS,

VTRS, Reduced Positions: DD, BAC, AYI, DOW, CSCO, CFR, ENZ,

DD, BAC, AYI, DOW, CSCO, CFR, ENZ, Sold Out: MOS,

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Deutsche Telekom AG, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells The Mosaic Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kempner+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 87,926 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 119,789 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 104,918 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 167,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 120,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.