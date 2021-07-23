Logo
Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Organon, Deutsche Telekom AG, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells The Mosaic Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Galveston, TX, based Investment company Kempner Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Deutsche Telekom AG, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells The Mosaic Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kempner+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 87,926 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  4. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 119,789 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 104,918 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 167,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 120,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.



