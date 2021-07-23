Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Organon, Deutsche Telekom AG, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells The Mosaic Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: OGN, DTEGY, LDOS,
- Added Positions: VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: DD, BAC, AYI, DOW, CSCO, CFR, ENZ,
- Sold Out: MOS,
For the details of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kempner+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
- General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 87,926 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 119,789 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 104,918 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 167,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 120,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:
1. KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment