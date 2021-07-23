Tcw Group Inc Buys Twilio Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Clarivate PLC, Sells Splunk Inc, Xylem Inc, S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: SPY, CLVT, SLB, ANET, LULU, CRCT, KDP, 41W0, 4LRA, COR, CARR, CHK, EFX, CPRT, CVEO, MANH, TSM, MRVL, BMBL, OZON, PAGS, BILI, INFY, HHR, CPNG, VONG, LMACU, BAK, DEA, VEDL, COTY, HPP, PBR, KR, VALE, ARCE, SLRC,

SPY, CLVT, SLB, ANET, LULU, CRCT, KDP, 41W0, 4LRA, COR, CARR, CHK, EFX, CPRT, CVEO, MANH, TSM, MRVL, BMBL, OZON, PAGS, BILI, INFY, HHR, CPNG, VONG, LMACU, BAK, DEA, VEDL, COTY, HPP, PBR, KR, VALE, ARCE, SLRC, Added Positions: TWLO, NFLX, VRT, SNOW, BKR, CMCSA, DXCM, PANW, SBNY, MS, IFF, DLTR, MORN, MTD, HEI, XOM, OKTA, OAS, CSGP, LIN, AME, GDS, CRM, MSFT, NRZ, WY, LGF.B, MSCI, YNDX, ATSG, QCOM, BWA, VIAC, STNG, IRM, DISCA, RMR, DD, NWHM, WELL, ABBV, EBAY, WFC, GLDD, MGNI, UMC, TTWO, DRI, AVT, APO, OZK, CVX, MIC, DXC, DHT, MU, DLR, NOV, NTES, IHC, OCN, PENN, GRMN, NEE, DOV, COMM, OMF, CUZ, ACGL, NODK, MO, TRTX, ATVI, NIO, ACA, PLD, PRGO, CSL, BPOP, NEM, BBBY, TTMI, TEX, THS, UAL, WAB, CHDN, WSM, MHO, KEX, KEY, KBH, RPAI, FSBW,

TWLO, NFLX, VRT, SNOW, BKR, CMCSA, DXCM, PANW, SBNY, MS, IFF, DLTR, MORN, MTD, HEI, XOM, OKTA, OAS, CSGP, LIN, AME, GDS, CRM, MSFT, NRZ, WY, LGF.B, MSCI, YNDX, ATSG, QCOM, BWA, VIAC, STNG, IRM, DISCA, RMR, DD, NWHM, WELL, ABBV, EBAY, WFC, GLDD, MGNI, UMC, TTWO, DRI, AVT, APO, OZK, CVX, MIC, DXC, DHT, MU, DLR, NOV, NTES, IHC, OCN, PENN, GRMN, NEE, DOV, COMM, OMF, CUZ, ACGL, NODK, MO, TRTX, ATVI, NIO, ACA, PLD, PRGO, CSL, BPOP, NEM, BBBY, TTMI, TEX, THS, UAL, WAB, CHDN, WSM, MHO, KEX, KEY, KBH, RPAI, FSBW, Reduced Positions: SPLK, XYL, SPGI, BABA, EQIX, PYPL, AMZN, FCX, ORCL, ADSK, TTD, UBER, FISV, ABNB, ICE, GLW, JPM, UPS, GOOG, AES, BIDU, JCI, LEN, MDT, AVGO, NOW, ASML, ADBE, AX, DKS, V, FB, TRU, SNAP, AMT, AAPL, INTC, JLL, MXIM, NVDA, TGT, ZION, MA, ZTS, GLPI, SQ, ARE, ALGN, AMP, BSX, CSCO, FLEX, GE, GILD, GOOGL, HPQ, HD, JNJ, MCK, MET, WCN, TIPT, AVB, SCHW, COST, DHI, DHR, EQR, IBM, ILMN, MRK, MOH, MSI, PEP, PFE, SPG, TXT, MTN, ULTA, PVBC, FOXA, A, APH, BAC, BXP, CBRE, CNC, C, KO, DE, EXPE, MTCH, TT, LRCX, NVS, QMCO, SIRI, STAA, TOL, DIS, NEO, BX, AMH, FWONK, CZR, VRS, INVH, ROKU, ILPT, ZS, CRWD, SWTX, BILL, WMG, ZI, DKNG, MBB, AIG, AGO, AXS, COG, CAJ, LUMN, CMA, COP, ED, KINS, DUK, GES, HST, LYV, MTW, RWT, SO, TXN, TRMB, VZ, ANTM, WHR, XEL, ZBH, EVR, BBDC, OCSL, CLDT, SIX, TSLA, MPC, ACHC, EPAM, NXRT, WOW, SE, VICI, COLD, NVT, ELAN, STNE, NVST, RLAY, EFA,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Clarivate PLC, Netflix Inc, Schlumberger, sells Splunk Inc, Xylem Inc, S&P Global Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Tcw Group Inc owns 327 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 139,824 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 750,908 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 168,393 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,372,342 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 718,023 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 134,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,120,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 722,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $380.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $402.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 301,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 106.07%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $409.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 305,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 267,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 239.00%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,199,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,103,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 305,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 120.42%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 62,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96.