Tcw Group Inc Buys Twilio Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Clarivate PLC, Sells Splunk Inc, Xylem Inc, S&P Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Tcw Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Clarivate PLC, Netflix Inc, Schlumberger, sells Splunk Inc, Xylem Inc, S&P Global Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Tcw Group Inc owns 327 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCW GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcw+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCW GROUP INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 139,824 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 750,908 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 168,393 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,372,342 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 718,023 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 134,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,120,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 722,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $380.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $402.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 301,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 106.07%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $409.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 305,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 267,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 239.00%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,199,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,103,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 305,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 120.42%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 62,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of TCW GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. TCW GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TCW GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TCW GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TCW GROUP INC keeps buying
