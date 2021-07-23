Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Realty Income Corp, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, CoreSite Realty Corp, General Mills Inc

New Purchases: ABR, GNRC, NVDA, SNAP, HUBS, AMAT, ALGN, TRMB, BURL, LRCX, PLTR, TXG, PAA, PRNT, RYH, EFV, VB, ATNF, MELI, SCZ, STLD, RBLX, CAMT, EFG, VBK, IWV, OKTA, VBR, VSS, OGN, ASPL, FVRR, CRWD, BHF, ASML, TEAM, FBIO, FDX, AMD,

ABR, GNRC, NVDA, SNAP, HUBS, AMAT, ALGN, TRMB, BURL, LRCX, PLTR, TXG, PAA, PRNT, RYH, EFV, VB, ATNF, MELI, SCZ, STLD, RBLX, CAMT, EFG, VBK, IWV, OKTA, VBR, VSS, OGN, ASPL, FVRR, CRWD, BHF, ASML, TEAM, FBIO, FDX, AMD, Added Positions: O, APAM, FIVN, MA, FITB, ZM, U, NEE, JNJ, PG, PAYX, PEP, D, VZ, MSFT, PKG, MINT, DHR, SUI, GM, VTV, SNA, VUG, TROW, TXN, ULTA, VEA, LMT, BLK, AXP, ECL, AMGN, FAST, HON, VLO, TDOC, CHRW, FTV, TWLO, ADM, CTXS, SYY, BA, ABC, SYK, MDT, INTC, LHX, GNTX, CAG, ORCL, AKAM, EXC, VO, NTRS, MRK, SHOP, WMT, EVRG, WMB, GOLD, EBAY, EXAS, DISCK, EMN, TFC, PLD, AVGO, YUM, CVX, UNH, RTX, UNP, CME, TSM, KO, CMCSA, ROK, PPG, PNC, MDLZ,

O, APAM, FIVN, MA, FITB, ZM, U, NEE, JNJ, PG, PAYX, PEP, D, VZ, MSFT, PKG, MINT, DHR, SUI, GM, VTV, SNA, VUG, TROW, TXN, ULTA, VEA, LMT, BLK, AXP, ECL, AMGN, FAST, HON, VLO, TDOC, CHRW, FTV, TWLO, ADM, CTXS, SYY, BA, ABC, SYK, MDT, INTC, LHX, GNTX, CAG, ORCL, AKAM, EXC, VO, NTRS, MRK, SHOP, WMT, EVRG, WMB, GOLD, EBAY, EXAS, DISCK, EMN, TFC, PLD, AVGO, YUM, CVX, UNH, RTX, UNP, CME, TSM, KO, CMCSA, ROK, PPG, PNC, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: ARKK, COR, GIS, SQ, T, IOVA, ROKU, PYPL, NVTA, CRSP, NTLA, TSLA, APD, AEP, V, UPS, QCOM, DOCU, HD, EL, BRK.B, ETN, ADP, SHW, LUV, DNP, SPOT, AAPL, NFLX, SHV, IEF, ARCT, GILD, BABA, TEL, CTVA, VTRS, CB,

ARKK, COR, GIS, SQ, T, IOVA, ROKU, PYPL, NVTA, CRSP, NTLA, TSLA, APD, AEP, V, UPS, QCOM, DOCU, HD, EL, BRK.B, ETN, ADP, SHW, LUV, DNP, SPOT, AAPL, NFLX, SHV, IEF, ARCT, GILD, BABA, TEL, CTVA, VTRS, CB, Sold Out: BIDU, PSTG, TWST, PRLB, TWOU, PD, EDIT, TREE, VCYT, IAU, MTLS, SSYS, NSTG, MCRB, CGEN, VOT, GWPH, CTAS, FGEN, WORK, PINS, SPLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Realty Income Corp, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ARK Innovation ETF, CoreSite Realty Corp, General Mills Inc, Baidu Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenix Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Phoenix Wealth Advisors owns 366 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phoenix Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenix+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,983 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 21,115 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 55,147 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,035 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 20,573 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 117,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $449.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $580.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 1628.84%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 16,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 1829.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $56.66, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 1441.82%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $191.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 247.32%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $393.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $359.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52.