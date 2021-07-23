Bangor Savings Bank Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

New Purchases: BKLN, VRTX, IIVI, CRM, EAGG, ESML, SUSB, VUG, ORCL,

Bangor, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, II-VI Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CyberArk Software, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Bangor Savings Bank owns 193 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 228,279 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,428,448 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 537,836 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 607,044 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 627,769 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 902,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.