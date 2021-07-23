Bangor Savings Bank Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bangor Savings Bank Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bangor, ME, based Investment company Bangor Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, II-VI Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CyberArk Software, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Bangor Savings Bank owns 193 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bangor Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bangor+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bangor Savings Bank
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 228,279 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,428,448 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 537,836 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 607,044 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 627,769 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 902,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bangor Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Bangor Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bangor Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bangor Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bangor Savings Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider