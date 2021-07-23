Bangor Savings Bank Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BKLN, VRTX, IIVI, CRM, EAGG, ESML, SUSB, VUG, ORCL,
- Added Positions: IEI, IGSB, IGIB, SCHX, IVV, VWO, SCHE, CYBR, SCHP, VOO, SCHH, SCHF, IDV, VOE, VIAC, SCHM, PAYX, PSA, WM, HBI, ABB, HII, ESGU, FNDE, INTC, XLF, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, DEO, EMR, MCD, NWL, NVO, NUE, PNC, VBR, VCIT, IWR, LYB, VCSH, IWM, VGIT, VIG, SPY, GLD, SJNK, SHY, PRU, AMGN, ADM, CAH, COST, NEE, GPC, ILMN, MTZ, NTAP, PPL, PKG, ESGD, QCOM, RF, SO, SYK, UPS, VLO, TSLA, ABBV, ICLR, VIRT, EFAV,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, SCHZ, BAB, IJR, SCHR, SCHO, IBB, XLK, SCHA, IJH, IEFA, GVI, SHM, CORP, AGG, FB, XLY, VO, WBA, VZ, MSFT, AMAT, FAST, AMZN, CVX, BRK.B, ETN, SLYV, VB, XOM, VEA, VMBS, GOOGL, PYPL, PANW, JPM, PSX, AWK, ANTM, LMT, WMT, VT, RTX, XLU, ADBE, HYG, VNQ, MO, ADP, COP, STZ, DHR, IEMG, DUK, LLY, MRK, EFA, DVY, ICE, TW, MDU, UNH, PEP, NEM,
- Sold Out: BIIB, BND,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 228,279 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,428,448 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 537,836 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 607,044 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 627,769 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 902,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $200.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.
