New to The Street TV Announces Its #202 show on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, Friday, July 23, 2021 @ 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Friday, July 23, 2021 on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s TV line-up features the following 5-Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP, Financial) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO

2). GlobeX Data Ltd. ’s ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

3). Cryptocurrency, Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Project Lead & Co-Founder

4). Cryptocurrency, Finxflo’s ($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

5). Cryptocurrency, MahaDAO’s ($MAHA) interview with Mr. Steven Enamakel, Creator.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP, Financial) CEO, Seth Lederman, talks to “New To The Street” TV about their Company’s pharmaceutical products, and his further discussion about their development and FDA phase 3 on its Fibromyalgia drug. Mr. Lederman talks about the importance of ‘HOW’ this Fibromyalgia drug helps patients sleep better without pain.

GlobeX Data Ltd’s., ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) CEO, Alian Ghiai, talks to “New To The Street” TV about their business and their futures plans for the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur®. He further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Project Lead & Co-Founder at Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ). Mr. Dewdney explains Kylin Network’s business strategy which utilizes unique analytical tools, decentralized data protocols and data exchange / pricing. He gives in-depth discussion to our TV audience about the architecture of the $KYL token.

Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF), the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, appears on New to The Street TV. Mr. Gillingham shares details around a number of FXF’s recent announcements, whereas FXF continues to grow its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. And, he talks to viewers about their “KYT” (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the “KYT” system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms.

Cryptocurrency, MahaDAO’s ($MAHA) creator Mr. Steven Enamakel talks to the New to The Street views about their ARTH ( $ARTH ) coin. He explains the functionality of this new kind of money that actual maintains it buying power no matter “WHAT” happens in the market place. Mr. Enamakel further gives intricate details on the ARTH coin design and how it works with the MAHA token to maintain wealth, whereas the value of your money never drops.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP):

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 developments for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-1800, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur Send email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FINXFLO:

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks ( CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4

About MahaDAO’s ($MAHA):

MAHA is the governance and utility token that regulates the ARTH valuecoin and keeps the protocol decentralised. Decentralisation is one of the most important features that gives value to the ARTH token. The more decentralised ARTH becomes, the easier it becomes for users to trust the functionalities governing ARTH. MAHA token holders have an influence on ARTH in a number of different scenarios. MAHA token holders can govern, stability fees, protocol direction & strategy and improvement proposals that optimize the protocol. Community members use the MAHA token to vote on key aspects of the ecosystem in order to collectively manage the parameters that keep ARTH stable and in check. Using democratic frameworks such as governance portals, forums & the power of social discourse, growth is driven by the community and for the community- https://mahadao.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

