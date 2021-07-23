TAAT™ Named "Best New Product" at its First B2B Convention After Launching

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is now exhibiting at trade shows in the United States for the first time since TAAT™ launched at retail in Ohio in Q4 2020. This week the Company operated a booth (pictured below) at The HQ Event, a business-to-business (“B2B”) trade show for specialty lifestyle vendors (including purveyors of vaping and combustible smoking products) held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in its Julius Ballroom space. Buyer attendees of The HQ Event were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite products at the event in various categories. The Company is pleased to announce that in addition to TAAT™ placing second for the Best in Show category, TAAT™ also won first place for Best New Product at The HQ Event. Furthermore, TAAT™ was able to produce original promotional footage in areas of the Caesars Palace resort such as its Garden of the Gods pool complex. At the event, the Company formed dialogues with several buyers for wholesalers and retailers across the United States, which will be diligently pursued as TAAT™ seeks to scale its current presence in the tobacco industry.



In its booth at The HQ Event this week in Las Vegas, the Company showcased its lineup of TAAT™ products in Original, Smooth, and Menthol to buyer attendees of the show. Votes from buyers resulted in TAAT™ winning first place for new products at the event, and second place for all products.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357f5cf9-e637-4da0-9bf5-0a79cdb5664a

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.





As part of its presence at The HQ Event at Caesars Palace, the Company had the opportunity to capture unique promotional footage in settings such as the Garden of the Gods pool complex

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0440654-d7e3-4a1d-87be-e00832a0aa13

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.



Next week, the Company will also be an exhibitor at the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas, which is a considerably larger show than The HQ Event. CHAMPS will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from July 27 through July 30, 2021, and has already sold out of exhibition spaces. Currently in its 22nd year, the focus of CHAMPS is on innovative smokable products with a strict focus on B2B attendees. In addition to Las Vegas, CHAMPS is also holding trade shows this year in Atlantic City, NJ and Denver, CO.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Alternatives to tobacco cigarettes such as vaping and herbal cigarettes have long been popular product categories at trade shows as demand persists from smokers aged 21+ for better choices. Now that in-person events such as B2B trade shows are back in operation, we are excited to be able to exhibit TAAT™ to buyers from around the globe who are attending shows such as The HQ Event and CHAMPS. I believe the two awards TAAT™ won at The HQ Event this week are an excellent indicator of how our product is received by an audience of buyers keen to embrace concepts such as ours. We are also pleased to have obtained a space at the now sold-out CHAMPS Las Vegas event next week, which is geared more specifically towards the tobacco category.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

[email protected]

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the Company’s presence at The HQ Event and planned presence at CHAMPS Las Vegas in late July 2021. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms