Aprio Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 328,544 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,509 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 301,937 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 54,798 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.08% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 232,535 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 232,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 84,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 33,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 101,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 16,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 43,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.08%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $255.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 54,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 353.30%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 14,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 34,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $284.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104.33%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 85.48%. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Aprio Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.79%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Aprio Wealth Management, LLC still held 74,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.86%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Aprio Wealth Management, LLC still held 15,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.44%. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Aprio Wealth Management, LLC still held 11,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.65%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Aprio Wealth Management, LLC still held 12,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.05%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Aprio Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.