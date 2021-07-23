Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp

New Purchases: ESGV, INTF, VOE, QQQ, VEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3,054,303 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 1,806,562 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.33% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,229,788 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 554,645 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 1,271,909 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 258,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 395,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,806,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 261,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 109.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $217.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.