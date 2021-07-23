Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orgel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orgel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3,054,303 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  2. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 1,806,562 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.33%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,229,788 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 554,645 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  5. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 1,271,909 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 258,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 395,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,806,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 261,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 109.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $217.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Orgel Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orgel Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orgel Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orgel Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider