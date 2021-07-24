Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Appointment of Certain Officers

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On July 22, 2021, Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") and Solera National Bank (the 'Bank'), a national bank and subsidiary of the Company terminated the employment of Martin P. May as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank.

On July 22, 2021, Messrs. Philip J. Randell and Richard M. Thorne members of the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank indicated that they will not stand for reelection as directors of the Company upon the expiration of their terms at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 16, 2021. Additionally, Mr. May resigned from the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank on July 22, 2021.

On July 22, 2021, the Bank appointed Mr. Kreighton Reed as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. Mr. Reed joined the Bank in 2016 and was most recently the Bank's Executive Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Reed stated, "Mr. May will be missed. He is known for how easy he is to approach, his kindness and thoughtfulness, and most impressively his professionalism and strong character. During May's tenure at the Bank, it has more than doubled in size not only in the size of the Bank, but also the number of employees. May's vision transformed Solera from a sleepy, local community bank to a bank with national presence and customers. It was his vision to narrow our focus to just a few products that has enabled us to be recognized as a leader in the banking industry. The impact he has had on this bank is profound and needs to be applauded."

The Company thanks Messrs. May, Randell and Thorne for their service and commitment to the Company.

CONTACT:
Kreighton Reed, President & CEO [email protected]
Melissa K. Larkin, EVP & CFO [email protected]

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656525/Departure-of-Directors-or-Certain-Officers-Appointment-of-Certain-Officers

img.ashx?id=656525

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment