DIDI DEADLINE: Shareholders With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO

July 24, 2021

June 2021

June 30, 2021

July 2, 2021

July 6, 2021

New York

New York

California

[email protected]

September 7, 2021

China

$14.00

China

China

China

July 2, 2021

China

China

Sunday, July 4, 2021

China

People's Republic of China

China

July 5, 2021

China

July 9, 2021

China

$7.2 billion

$1.6 billion

Contact:







Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP





655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101





J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900





[email protected]











/PRNewswire/ -- Theclass action lawsuit charges DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI), certain of its executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of DiDi'sinitial public offering (the "IPO") with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Theclass action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of: (i) DiDi American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's IPO; and/or (ii) DiDi securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Theclass action lawsuit was commenced onin the Southern District ofand is captioned, No. 21-cv-05807. A similar lawsuit, captioned, No. 21-cv-05973, is also pending in the Southern District ofwhile an additional similar lawsuit, captioned, No. 21-cv-05486, is pending in the Central District of: DiDi claims to be the "go-to brand infor shared mobility," offering a range of services including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, and hitch. Through its IPO, DiDi sold approximately 316 million shares at a price ofper share, with four ADSs representing one Class A ordinary DiDi share.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (ii) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of; (iii) the Cyberspace Administration ofhad already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (v) as a result, defendants' positive statements about DiDi's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.On, the Cyberspace Administration ofrevealed that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. The Cyberspace Administration ofalso reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. On this news, DiDi's share price fell more than 5%.Then, on, DiDi reported that the Cyberspace Administration ofordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the "DiDi Chuxing" app because it "collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant [] laws and regulations." Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that "the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in." Finally, onreported that the Cyberspace Administration ofhad asked DiDi as early as three months prior to the IPO to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to "conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security." On this news, DiDi's stock price fell almost 20%, further damaging investors.UPDATE: OnJournal further reported that Chinese authorities "ordered mobile app stores to remove 25 more apps operated by DiDi Global Inc.'sarm, saying the apps illegally collect personal data, escalating its regulatory actions against the ride-hailing company."The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased DiDi ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with DiDi's IPO and/or DiDi securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of theclass action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inThe 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recoveringfor investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/didi-deadline-shareholders-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-didi-global-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301340395.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP